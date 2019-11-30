Winter storm warning in effect for Truckee-Tahoe area

The National Weather Service office in Reno issued a winter storm warning for the Truckee-Tahoe region, which went into effect at 4 p.m. and will last until 10 a.m. Monday.

Courtesy of the California Department of Transportation

After roughly 3 feet of snow fell at local ski resorts this past week, the Truckee-Tahoe area is forecast to be hit again by a storm that will bring snow and rain to the Sierra.

The National Weather Service office in Reno issued a winter storm warning for the region, which went into effect at 4 p.m. and will last until 10 a.m. Monday.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” said the weather service in its winter weather message. “The hazardous conditions will impact late holiday weekend travel. Gusty winds and heavy, wet snow could bring down tree branches.”

The area is expected to receive another 4 to 10 inches of snow, according to the weather service, while 1 to 4 feet could fall at elevations above 7,000 feet.

Snow is also expected change to rain in the Tahoe Basin valleys on Sunday. Donner Summit could also see a mixing of rain and snow Sunday night into Monday.

*This post will be updated