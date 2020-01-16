Winter storm warning in effect for Truckee-Tahoe area, chain controls in place on I-80

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Truckee-Tahoe area until 10 p.m. tonight. Chain controls were in place this morning on Interstate 80.

Courtesy of California Department of Transportation

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Reno for the Truckee-Tahoe area.

Heavy snow and strong winds are expected today through 10 p.m. tonight with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches forecast for Truckee and Lake Tahoe. Areas above 7,000 feet could see 10 to 18 inches. Winds could also gust as high as 55 mph in the area, with gusts of more than 100 mph along Sierra ridges.

“Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours,” said the weather service in its winter storm warning. “If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water, and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.”

Requirement 2 chain controls (chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels) are already in place on Interstate 80 from Whitmore to the Donner Lake Interchange.

High temperatures in Truckee today are expected to hit the low 30s with an overnight low of 16 degrees.

The outlook brightens heading into the weekend, according to the weather service, with partly to mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 40s.

For latest road conditions call 511 or visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.