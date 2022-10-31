Winter storm watch: Up to a foot of snow, triple digit winds forecast for Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee-Tahoe region has been issued its first winter storm watch of the season.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued the watch for an incoming storm that could drop up to a foot of snow, winds that could reach triple digits and cold temperatures that will feel even colder with the strong gusts.

The service is forecasting 5 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow above 7,000 feet and up to 5 inches above 5,500 feet.

The watch is in effect from 5 a.m. Nov. 1 through 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

The wintry conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

“Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time,” the statement said.

West to southwest winds could reach up to 50 mph, except along the ridges where gusts may hit 100 mph.

The service said strong winds may create sub zero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra and could also result in tree damage.

Monday is a good day to prepare if traveling in the mountains over the next few days. Make sure to have an emergency kit that includes extra food, water and clothing and remember to pack tire chains.

Monday’s high will reach the low 60s which drops to the high 40s on Tuesday and the high 30s on Wednesday. The lows on Tuesday through Thursday will be in the low to mid teens.