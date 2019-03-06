Winter weather advisory in effect for Truckee, Lake Tahoe

A winter storm dropped several inches of overnight snow in the Sierra Nevada and more is expected to accumulate through today and into Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Truckee and the greater Lake Tahoe area, according to the National Weather Service Office in Reno, until noon Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, local ski resorts have received anywhere between a couple inches of new snow up to a foot, which was reported at Northstar California Resort this morning.

An additional 12-18 inches of snow is forecast for higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada, according to the weather service, and up to 5 inches is expected at lake level. The weather service is also forecasting wind gusts of up to 100 mph across Sierra Nevada ridges.

"Travel could be very difficult," said the weather service in its advisory. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage."

Chain controls have been in place on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit since Tuesday evening. Requirement 2 chain controls are currently in effect for traffic going in both directions on the interstate. Requirement 2 chain controls are also in place for traffic heading over Brockway Summit on Highway 267. Requirement 1 chain controls are in effect on Highway 89 between Truckee and Tahoe City. For the latest road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.