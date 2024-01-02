Winter weather advisory in effect Tuesday afternoon

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe and Truckee could expect up to 8 inches of new snow over the next two days, according to a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service Reno Office.

The advisory will last from 10 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 2 to 1 a.m. Thursday Jan. 4.

“Snow accumulations 2 to 8 inches for the Tahoe Basin and eastern Alpine County above 7000 feet, with localized heavier amounts up to 10 inches,” the advisory states.

There will also be winds up to 30 mph in the basin and 80 mph on the crests, in addition to waves heights on the lake up to three inches.

Leading up to the advisory going into effect, Tuesday will bring on and off cloudy skies with occasional snow flurries.

Thursday is expected to be dry before another storm moves in Friday.

“We should see drier weather again on Thursday. Then scattered snow showers are possible on Friday into Friday night from a weak system moving through, but not expect much in the way of travel impacts right now,” said an OpenSnow report .

Snow falls are expected to pick up on Saturday, with heavy snow falls expected at various times throughout the day.

NWS says there could be up to a foot of snow on Saturday.

“We should clear out on Sunday with improving conditions throughout the day and drier weather through the 9. The next storm could move through around the 10,” said OpenSnow.