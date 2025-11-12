Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tahoe: What to expect

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter-weather advisory for the greater Lake Tahoe area, in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, as the region braces for valley rain, gusty winds and light Sierra snow.

Rain is expected to move into the basin Thursday morning, becoming heavy at times through the afternoon before tapering to showers Friday. The storm will likely bring rain rather than snow to most lower- and mid-elevation areas, with only light snow accumulation possible over the highest mountain passes.

According to Bryan Allegretto, a forecaster with OpenSnow, recent model runs have trended warmer, suggesting that Donner Pass could see mostly rain through Friday.

“It is still possible that snow levels drop low enough Thursday afternoon or evening that we see some wet snow over the top of the pass,” Allegretto said. “So stay prepared just in case.”

However, the weather service noted that snow probabilities have decreased, with a 5% to 50% chance of more than 6 inches above 8,000 feet and 1 to 3 inches possible at pass levels between 7,500 and 8,000 feet.

Forecasters warned that gusty winds may cause recreation and travel impacts Thursday night, urging drivers to use caution in mountain areas.

Unsettled weather may linger into the weekend, though confidence in the extended forecast remains low.

“The risk of significant weather appears to be minor, but low confidence in the forecast persists,” the weather service said in its discussion. “For now, the most likely scenario is cooler temperatures with breezy ridges and occasional periods of valley rain and mountain snow.”

A weaker, colder storm around Nov. 17 could bring light snow showers to the northern Sierra, with additional weak systems possible heading into the last week of November.