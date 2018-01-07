Winter weather advisory issued for Truckee, Tahoe region

A winter weather advisory will be in effect late Monday, Jan. 8, for the greater Lake Tahoe area, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The advisory, which runs from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, calls for total snow accumulation of 12-18 inches above 7,500 feet with localized amounts of 2 feet along the Sierra crest.

A total of 4-12 inches are possible between 7,000 and 7,500 feet, with up to 2 inches down to 6,500 feet.

"Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination," the National Weather Service Office said.

"Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511."