Winter Weather Advisory to impact Truckee/Tahoe area Monday afternoon

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The National Weather Service Reno has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Greater Lake Tahoe area that will go into effect starting at noon on Monday.

Monday morning and afternoon is expected to have a mix of rain and snow showers, which will likely switch to all snow in the afternoon and evening.

According to the advisory, a dusting of one inch is possible for Lake Tahoe and Truckee communities and 2-4 inches at 7,000 feet elevation.

“The highest intensity snow and potential travel impacts are from around 4-10 p.m. Monday, after sunset, including the evening commute. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are possible for periods of time. Donner Pass and Echo Summit could be affected,” the advisory said.

There could also be winds up to 45 mph in valleys with ridge gusts up to around 100 mph. High winds are expected to last into Tuesday.

There is a 50% chance of snow on Tuesday, with little to no accumulation. The sun is expected to make an appearance on Wednesday. There is a slight chance the snow could return Thursday and Friday.