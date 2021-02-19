Winter weather, lake wind advisories extended through Monday for Tahoe

The National Weather Service in Reno early Monday morning has extended the winter weather advisory for the Lake Tahoe Basin.

A view of the Sierra crest near Echo Summit on Saturday. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



The advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday and started at midnight.

Officials are expecting 3 to 10 inches above 7,000 feet with slushy accumulations at lake level. The showers may subside in the basin by midday, but officials expect moderate snow showers through the evening along the Sierra crest.

Travelers should plan on snow-covered mountain passes and travel impacts over Donner Summit on Interstate 80, Echo summit on U.S. Highway 50 and Carson Pass on California Route 88, although less snow is forecast for the Carson Pass region.

Officials warn that travel may be slow through the mountains, to expect major travel delays and leave more space between cars.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.

A lake wind advisory is also in effect through midnight. Wind gusts are expected to be about 40-45 mph with 100 mph gust across ridge tops.

Waves are expected to reach up to 4 feet along Tahoe’s East Shore due to the southwest wind and will cause hazardous boating conditions, especially for smaller vessels like kayaks and paddle boards.

The storm exits the region on Tuesday with a break through midweek. Another weak to moderate storm is possible for late Thursday into Friday.