Winter wonderland around Lake Tahoe: your guide to the season’s best holiday festivities

Lake Tahoe, with its snow-covered peaks and lakeside villages, transforms into a winter destination each holiday season. Whether you’re staying in a luxury resort or venturing to the surrounding communities, there’s no shortage of festive activities to enjoy this December. From family gatherings to grand resort celebrations, here’s your roundup of some of the top holiday events across the Tahoe Basin.

Festive Fridays

Join the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association for Festive Fridays on December 6, 13, and 20 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy a special Sip ‘n’ Shop, a Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, holiday carolers, visits with Santa, and a festive selfie station to capture the holiday spirit in.

Stroll through beautifully lit streets, discover unique local shops, and experience the warmth of the season. Bring your family and friends to celebrate in Historic Downtown Truckee.

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

The newly renovated luxury resort is hosting a holiday experience full of festive traditions. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, the resort is outfitted with twinkling lights and festive décor. Key events include:

Carolers & Ornament Making (Dec. 23): Enjoy classic holiday tunes as carolers fill the air. Later, craft a personalized ornament to take home as a keepsake.

Santa’s Visit (Dec. 24): Children can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Christmas Eve Buffet.

Hanukkah Celebration (Dec. 25): Join in a Menorah lighting at Café Blue for a Hanukkah celebration.

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop (Dec. 31): Celebrate the New Year with live entertainment, festive food, and the New Year’s Eve ball drop streamed live.

Holiday Party with Santa at the Incline Village Library

The Incline Library invites folks to “visit with Santa before he heads off to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas morning deliveries!”

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11 you can stop by Incline Village Library to “enjoy crafts, letter writing to Santa, music, hot cocoa bar while you wait for Santa.”

The event is free to attend. For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/incline-village-library-holiday-party-w-santa-1242337?sourceTypeId=Website .

Candy Cane Lane & Village at UNR Lake Tahoe

Tahoe locals and visitors are invited to the Candy Cane Village, a community event taking place at the UNR at Lake Tahoe campus from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Visitors “meet at the IVGID Recreation Center and walk the Candy Cane Lane through the decorated woods to Candy Cane Village.” The event promises “unforgettable memories,” as “Santa Claus and Mrs. Lollie Claus make a grand entrance in a fire engine, courtesy of the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.” Local organizations and businesses will add to the festivities. The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit https://business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/candy-cane-lane-village-1236898?sourceTypeId=Website .

Lake Tahoe School Winter Market

Join the Lake Tahoe School for “a pop-up shopping experience like no other!” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. at the Lake Tahoe School in Incline Village.

The school invites community members to “shop local Tahoe Small Businesses, enjoy a festive bar, try out local food trucks, help a local family through the Tahoe Family Solutions Giving Tree, shop our silent art auction featuring student artwork, and enter our raffle to win a basket full of goodies.”

Free to attend. RSVP here: https://www.laketahoeschool.org/winter-market/ .

Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus at Fire + Ice, Heavenly Village

Kids and parents alike will enjoy a hearty breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with holiday cheer and plenty of photo opportunities.

Dates: Dec. 7, 14, 21

Seating Times: 9 a.m. & 10 a.m.

Cost: Kids $20, Adults $30

Location: Fire + Ice, Heavenly Village, South Lake Tahoe

Breakfast will feature pancakes, bacon, sausage, and more—all grilled fresh. Advance reservations are recommended as this event sells out quickly.

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino brings the holiday spirit alive with its 2024 “Festive” holiday program, offering a wide range of family-friendly activities and resort experiences.

From Dec. 21 to New Year’s Day, guests can enjoy:

Gingerbread House & Pretzel Log Cabin Making

Story Time with Mrs. Claus

Pajama Party Holiday Movie Nights

Snowshoe 101 & Snowshoe Excursions

Adults can enjoy wine tastings, mixology sessions, and wellness activities like ski recovery yoga and sound bath sessions with Tibetan and Crystal singing bowls.

Ring in the New Year at Cutthroat’s Saloon or with a New Year’s Day brunch at Lone Eagle Grille.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe brings a tropical twist to the snowy Sierra landscape. This island-inspired resort, located at the base of Heavenly Mountain Resort, offers a unique and festive experience for all ages.

Winter adventures & après-ski fun:

Heated Igloos (Nov. 10): Enjoy private igloos with drinks, charcuterie, and desserts.

Après Ski at LandShark Bar & Grill (Nov. 22): Sip festive cocktails and enjoy local bites by the fire pits.

Mrs. Claus Teddy Bear High Tea (Dec. 5-22): A delightful afternoon tea with holiday tunes, treats, and a special appearance by Mrs. Claus.

Additionally, celebrate the New Year with live music from the Buffett Beach Band, seafood, and VIP access to an open bar and hors d’oeuvres.

Northern Lights Festival in Incline Village & Crystal Bay

The annual Northern Lights Festival in Incline Village and Crystal Bay is a must-see for those visiting North Lake Tahoe this winter.

Key Events:

Tahoe Film Fest (Dec. 5-8)

Messiah Concert by Tahoe Phil (Dec. 10)

A Night in Bethlehem (Dec. 13)

Brunch with Santa (Dec. 14)

Jingle & Mingle (Dec. 7): Shop local businesses while enjoying festive treats and drinks.

Many of the festival’s events are free, and the schedule runs through New Year’s Day. Don’t miss the chance to explore the community’s holiday lights and decorations, and support local shops during Jingle & Mingle.

Temple Bat Yam’s Vodka and Latkes Fundraiser

Join Temple Bat Yam for its 6th annual Vodka & Latkes fundraiser. Celebrate Hanukkah with great food, drinks, and festive activities at this fun-filled event.

Event Highlights:

Tahoe Blue Vodka Cocktails: Sample a variety of cocktails featuring Tahoe Blue Vodka, plus non-alcoholic beverages.

Latkes & Small Bites: Enjoy delicious latkes, appetizers, and desserts.

Dreidel Spinning & Raffle Prizes: Spin the dreidel and win raffle prizes.

Silent Auction: Bid on unique items donated by local businesses.

Location: Temple Bat Yam Tahoe

Address: 3260 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Date: Dec. 11

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

