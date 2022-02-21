Wintry conditions: Snow expected in Truckee-Tahoe

The Truckee-Tahoe area could see nearly a foot of snow over the next two days.

“There may be an inch of snow late Monday in the afternoon in Truckee,” meteorologist Eric Kurth said, adding that an additional 2 to 4 inches would arrive Monday evening. “Tuesday, there will be another 2 to 4 inches, a little bit more accumulation.”

Monday morning, chain controls were in effect on Interstate 80 westbound from the Nevada stateline to Nyack, and eastbound from Nyack to the Nevada stateline, Truckee CHP said.

By the weather front’s completion on Wednesday, Kurth said skiers and snow sport athletes could look forward to a foot of snow at Donner Pass, possibly a foot and a half above 9,000 feet.

On Monday, Truckee will hit a high of 32. Tuesday morning’s low will hit bottom at 12 before rising to 25. Then, Wednesday morning’s low of 6 will be followed by a high of 26. Temperatures will drop to 3 before rising to just below freezing on Thursday.

Thursday’s expected to be the coldest day of the week in east and west county.

Monday’s high of 47 will be followed by a Tuesday morning low of 29 in Grass Valley. Temperatures will drop below freezing every weekday night this week, Kurth said, and stay in the high 40s to low 50s during the day.

“There are much more wintry temperatures than we’ve seen in a while,” Kurth said.