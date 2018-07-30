Witness to fatal I-80 crash, kidnapping saw couple fighting, report states

A fatal Placer County wreck on Interstate 80 that took the lives of 20-year-old Dayton Holden, and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Devyn Graham last Thursday is being investigated as a kidnapping with witnesses claiming the pair were fighting moments before the deadly crash, according to a KCRA report.

Holden and Graham were killed after 9 a.m. July 26 when the truck they rode in sped down westbound I-80 and hit a tree near Sawmill Road near Alta, Placer County CHP said.

Deputies initially said the crash was intentional, but later that day began investigating the incident as a kidnapping.

According to KCRA reports, witnesses told deputies they saw Holden forcing Graham into the truck at her home on Ridge Road in Alta prior to the crash.

KCRA spoke to Emma Gravel, of Dutch Flat, who said she witnessed the two fighting moments before the tragedy.

"A lot cussing and she was screaming just, like, lots of sounds and then she said, ‘It's too hard,'” Gavel told KCRA reporters. “Then he told her to get in the car twice and she kept screaming and then he picked her up and carried her to the car and drove off with her still screaming in the car."