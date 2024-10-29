Wolverine ladies celebrate outstanding volleyball season

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School volleyball teams concluded an exceptional season, with all squads achieving victories over South Lake Tahoe on their home court last Friday, Oct. 25.

The Truckee High School volleyball teams had an outstanding season, with the varsity and JV teams both finishing undefeated. The freshman squad also excelled, wrapping up their season with just one loss.

“Thank you to the parents, fans and sponsors–we couldn’t do it without you! And a HUGE thank you to the coaches (John, Krysta, Jen, Amy and Janet) for their unwavering dedication to the sport and to the girls. The Truckee High School volleyball community appreciates each of you,” Head Coach, John Decrescenzo, said.

Looking ahead, the varsity team will host its first playoff match on Monday, Oct. 28, against Churchill County.

