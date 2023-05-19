Wolverines 3-peat as state golf champions
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. — The Truckee boys’ golf team closed out the year by defending the program’s state championship for a third time.
The Wolverines captured the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Boys’ Golf Championship by 10 strokes at the par-71 Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley.
Truckee was led by senior Reed Loper’s 20-over-par 162 during the two-day tournament that kicked off Tuesday. Loper finished in third place after finishing 10-over-par both days.
Teammate Luke Brown shot a 167 to claim fourth place. Trevor Purdy shot a 1818 to take 15th, Luke Cruz shot a 190 for 22nd place, Drew Dollinger carded a 194 for 29th, and Owen Brown shot a 201 to take 34th place.
As a team, Truckee combined to shoot a 698. Fernley was second with 708 strokes as a team. Legacy’s Vincent Kyle Forbes captured the individual state title by seven strokes with a two-day score of 154.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.