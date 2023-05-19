Wolverines 3-peat as state golf champions

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. — The Truckee boys’ golf team closed out the year by defending the program’s state championship for a third time.

The Wolverines captured the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Boys’ Golf Championship by 10 strokes at the par-71 Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley.

Truckee was led by senior Reed Loper’s 20-over-par 162 during the two-day tournament that kicked off Tuesday. Loper finished in third place after finishing 10-over-par both days.

Teammate Luke Brown shot a 167 to claim fourth place. Trevor Purdy shot a 1818 to take 15th, Luke Cruz shot a 190 for 22nd place, Drew Dollinger carded a 194 for 29th, and Owen Brown shot a 201 to take 34th place.

As a team, Truckee combined to shoot a 698. Fernley was second with 708 strokes as a team. Legacy’s Vincent Kyle Forbes captured the individual state title by seven strokes with a two-day score of 154.