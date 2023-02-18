Wolverines celebrate seniors to close out basketball seasons

Truckee players defend a South Tahoe shot attempt during the team's loss on Friday.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee boys and girls’ basketball teams closed out their seasons last week against rivals South Tahoe.

The Wolverines celebrated senior night during the games, but weren’t able to overcome the Vikings, dropping both contests.

Comeback falls short

The Truckee boys’ basketball team roared back from a double-digit deficit Friday night to pull within a basket of tying the game but the Vikings were able to knock down free throws down the stretch to hold on for a 53-41 win.

“I have the utmost respect for that senior-dominated team,” said South Tahoe Head Coach Tom Maurer. “They just are a very good team. I felt like we did a great job defending them.”

Both teams struggled to get anything going offensively in the first quarter. South Tahoe entered the second frame with an 8-6 advantage and fouls on both sides led to each team being in the bonus before the midway point of the second quarter.

Truckee senior Ethan Ariza tied the game at 11-11 with a 3-pointer. From that point, the Vikings caught fire, and at one point drained back-to-back-to-back shots from downtown on the way to closing the half on an 18-2 run.

The Wolverines responded with an 8-1 run of their own to open the second half. The Vikings wouldn’t find their first field goal until senior Christopher Haven knocked in a shot midway through the quarter. Truckee pressed the action defensively, causing several South Tahoe turnovers as the team battled back to pull within a field goal. The Wolverines would later lose one of their top players, junior Luke Cruz, who fouled out with roughly a minute left in the third quarter.

Each squad was in the bonus early on the fourth quarter. Truckee later cut the lead to a field goal, but South Tahoe was steady at the free-throw line down the stretch, sinking nine of 14 shots.

Senior Matthew Tanner led Truckee with 15 points and sparked the team’s third quarter comeback by knocking down a trio of 3-pointers. Senior Ethan Ariza added nine points. Senior Owen Brown scored seven points, senior Luke Van Loon added six points and senior Cassius Mahan scored four points.

The Wolverines finished with an overall record of 9-12 and a 6-4 record in the Class 3A Northern – West League.

The team featured seniors Tanner, Ariza, Brown, Mahan, Van Loom, Trevor Legare, Finn Lindeen, Sean McMullen, and Miles Burk.

Lady Wolverines drop finale

The Truckee girls’ basketball team fell into a 20-point hole against South Tahoe on Friday and weren’t able to climb out.

The Wolverines played better in the second half but would fall 53-38 to close out their season.

Senior Caitlin Russell led Truckee with 16 points. Senior Ashley Estabrook added 14 points. Estabrook also had team highs with three assists and three steals. Junior Emma Jones led the team with eight rebounds. Senior Charlotte Train added six points.

As a team, Truckee turned the ball over 27 times compared to 17 turnovers for South Tahoe.

Truckee closes the season with a 7-18 overall record and a 6-10 record in the Class 3A Northern – West League.

Russell, Train, and Estabrook were the team’s only seniors.