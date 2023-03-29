Wolverines down Dust Devils at Greater Nevada Field

Truckee senior Damon Bacon throws a pitch against Dayton at Greater Nevada Field.

Justin Scacco/Sierra Sun

RENO, Nev. — Playing on a snowy, wet Tuesday night under the bright lights of Greater Nevada Field, the Truckee baseball team battled to a 10-6 win against Dayton.

Senior pitcher Damon Bacon shut down the Dust Devils lineup throughout much of the game, striking out 13 batters to lead the Wolverines to a second consecutive victory.

“I felt like my pitches were working and I had confidence in my teammates,” said Bacon, whose curveball had Dayton hitters off-balance all evening.

“It’s definitely an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Bacon on taking the mound at the home of the Reno Aces. “I’m very grateful for it.”

After falling behind 2-1 going into the bottom of the second, Truckee managed to take the lead on an error at first base. The Wolverines later hit a sacrifice fly to add another run. Bacon would then come to the plate and drive a ground ball through the infield to score two more runs, giving the Wolverines a 7-2 advantage.

After two scoreless innings, Dayton added a run off a double to right field. The Dust Devils then hit an RBI triple to right to cut the lead to three runs.

Bacon would manage to avoid any more damage, however, striking out the next two batters to strand Dayton’s runner at third base.

“I don’t let it get to my head,” said Bacon on facing a batter with runners in scoring position. “I stay relaxed.”

Senior Ethan Ariza pushed Truckee’s lead back to four runs in the bottom of the frame by hitting what would have been an RBI triple, but officials ruled he didn’t touch second base and called him out.

Bacon struck out the side in the top of the sixth inning before leaving the game in the seventh due to high school pitch count rules. Dayton would score a pair of runs in the top of the seventh before the Wolverines secured the final out to even their record at 3-3.

“This is a night for the seniors,” said first-year Head Coach Aaron Harris. “The coolest thing for me was every single person got into the game except for the guy who’s pitching in two days.”

Despite not having any outdoor practices thus far, and a field buried underneath feet of snow, Truckee has now put together back-to-back wins, topping Lowry and Dayton.

“We have worked really hard in the gym,” said Harris. “Obviously, it’s a challenge without the field, but we’re just grinding.”

Truckee will face North Valleys (2-1) on Friday. The teams will then play a doubleheader on Saturday. A location for the game has yet to be determined.