Wolverines have chance to tie game late, fall 14-7 to Sutter

The Truckee football team fell to 1-1 on the year, dropping Saturday’s game against Sutter 14-7.

The Huskies held a 7-0 lead at halftime, but Truckee managed to tie things up with 4 minutes left. Sutter, however, would respond with a touchdown in the final minute. The Wolverines had a chance to tie it late, but a Sutter defender managed to knock a pass loose from a Truckee receiver. Truckee would have a final chance to even the game, but had a pass intercepted near the goal line.

The game, which represented the Wolverines’ home opener, was at Placer High School in Auburn due to Surprise Stadium still being covered in snow.

Truckee’s rushing attack was limited to 108 yards, and was led by senior Tyler Curry, who ran for 47 yards on nine carries.

Junior Max Carter scored the Wolverines’ lone touchdown, hauling in a pass from junior quarterback Jackson Kahl. The second-year quarterback for the Wolverines threw for 109 yards, but had four passes intercepted. Senior Cody Flynn led all receivers with three catches for 37 yards.

Defensively, senior Finn Loper led Truckee with 13 tackles and a pair of sacks. Senior Micah Ivens had 12 tackles. Junior Ernie Gomez forced a fumble for Truckee, and junior Tavin Hamilton recorded a sack.

The Wolverines continue their five-game season today on the road against Colfax (1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Lakers run to pair of third-place finishes

The Class 2A North Tahoe cross-country team went up against Class 5A squads from Reno on Saturday, and managed to place a pair of runners on the podium.

Senior Etienne Bordes ran to a third-place finish, posting a time of 16 minutes, 47 seconds on the three-mile course at Damonte Ranch High School. Reed senior William Neel won the boys’ race with a time of 16:03. The Lakers also had seniors Cooper Honeywell (16:59) finish sixth and Phoenix Sanchez (17:13) take seventh.

On the girls’ side, senior Mera Schoonmaker finished in third place with a time of 21:49. Damonte Ranch freshman Ava Luczkow won the race with a time of 19:53. The Lady Lakers also had senior Alani Powell (22:05) take fifth, and freshman Kaleena Steves (22:30) take sixth.

North Tahoe is scheduled to compete today at Incline Middle School. Truckee’s cross-country team is set to compete today as well, but will head to Reno to face North Valleys in a dual meet.

