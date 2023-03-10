Wolverines’ Manning defends giant slalom crown

Truckee’s Ellery Manning Ellery Manning defended her state title.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee’s Ellery Manning defended her state title to open up the California – Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Championships, capturing snowboard gold in giant slalom.

The top snowboarders from around Nevada and California traveled to Northstar California Resort this week to compete in the state championships, which got underway Wednesday with giant slalom.

Manning demolished the course on her opening run, posting the fastest time of the morning and was one of two riders to break the 50-second mark. Manning finished with a time of 48.77 seconds. Only North Tahoe’s Hanna Percy (49.59) remained close after one run.

The two snowboarders’ second run was even better as each finished roughly four seconds faster than the field. Manning posted a time of 49.82 to claim the fastest second run of the morning; while Percy was close behind with a time of 49.99.

Manning, who is now a back-to-back champion in the event, finished with a combined time of 1:38.59. Percy, who is the reigning slalom state champion, posted a combined time of 1:39.58.

Truckee’s Bryce Manning took fourth place with a combined time of 1:48.34. North Tahoe’s Lucia Vail finished in seventh place with a total time of 1:51.40.

On the boys’ side, North Tahoe’s Logan Carter led local riders with a third-place finish, posting a combined time of 1:42.58. Truckee’s Ezra Adams finished with a combined time of 1:45.31 to take eighth place, followed by teammate Tanner Kuch in ninth with a combined time of 1:45.70.

El Dorado’s Myles Stowe captured the giant slalom state title with a combined time of 1:39.38.

Racing continued Thursday with slalom and combined champions being crowned (results not available at time of print).