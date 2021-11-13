Wolverines reach state title match

The Truckee volleyball team defeats Boulder City to advance to the Class 3A state championship. | Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com







The Truckee volleyball team is a win away from a Class 3A state championship following last night’s victory against Boulder City.

The Wolverines overcame deficits in each of the three sets they won to claim a 30-28, 25-11, 13-25, 28-26 victory, knocking out the Eagles and moving on to today’s state championship match against Fernley.

“It’s such a good feeling,” said senior Callie Rule. “I’m so glad we finally pulled it together. We played as a team and did everything we could do to put ourselves in this position.”

Playing at Hug High School last night, Boulder City looked to claim the first set, leading 21-16 at one point. Truckee would rally back behind a 7-1 run to take their first lead of the night. The teams would fight to a 28-28 tie before senior Mia Paulson blocked a ball for a point. Boulder City would go on to hit the ball out of bounds to give Truckee a 30-28 win in the first set.

Truckee fell in a four-point hole in the second set, but went on an 11-1 run on the way to winning 25-11.

Boulder City would respond in the third set, cruising to a 25-13 win. The Eagles looked to continue that momentum in the fourth set, holding a 14-10 lead before Truckee fought back to tie the match 15-15.

The teams went back-and-forth from there, exchanging points on the way to a 26-26 tie. After Truckee scored the next point, Paulson rose up for a game-winning block to send the Wolverines into the state championship match.

“I just went outside to block and it happened,” said Paulson, adding that as soon as the ball went off her hands she knew the match was over. “It’s amazing. It’s quite the feeling.”

Despite trailing in all four sets during the match, the Wolverines managed to find ways to continue to fight back, something they’ve shown a penchant for during the team’s postseason run.

“It starts with getting one kill, or one block, or one ace, and it builds from there,” said Paulson on the team’s ability to rally back from deficits.

Truckee last played for a state title in 2019 and were defeated by Boulder City in straight sets. Going into yesterday’s match, the Eagles had knocked the Wolverines out of the last three state tournaments, including the 2018 title match and 2017 semifinals. Truckee last won the state championship in 2016.

Truckee will face Fernley today at 2 p.m. at Hugh High School for the Class 3A state title. The Wolverines topped the Vaqueros in straight sets both times the teams played, including in last weekends Northern Region title match.

“We’ve wanted this for a long time,” said Paulson.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com