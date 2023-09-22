Wolverines set for clash against Greenwave

Varsity Football: Fernley @ Truckee

Courtesy Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee football team is set to renew its rivalry with Churchill County on Friday in a battle for first place in the Class 3A Northern League standings.

The teams haven’t met up since 2021 and enter Friday’s contest at Truckee as two of the three remaining programs yet to suffer a loss in league play. Elko has also won both its league games, thus far.

The Wolverines will enter Friday’s home game after claiming 19-10 win at home last week against Fernley. Junior Joe Birnbaum led Truckee with 91 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries. He also caught a pass for 53 yards. Birnbaum put the game away with about four minutes remaining when he took a fourth-and-two play and turned it into a 24-yard touchdown run.

Senior Miles Kelly-Caruthers had 75 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He led the team in receiving with a pair of catches for 16 yards. Senior Luke Trotter had 61 yards on 11 carries. As a team, Truckee rushed for 234 yards.

Junior quarterback Jace Estabrook connected on four of 11 passes for 85 yards.

Defensively, senior Maxx Ellermeyer led Truckee with 10 tackles, including five tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. Kelly-Caruthers and junior Ryder Crezee each had eight tackles. Senior Fabian Cerda had seven tackles. Junior Luke Lauter had a sack, and senior Riley Boyd was credited with half a sack.

Truckee has now won 14 straight games dating back to last season’s state championship run. The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Northern League) will host Churchill County (2-1, 2-0 Northern League) on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.