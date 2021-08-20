Wolverines set for opener against Bear River
A mix of experience and youth.
That’s how Head Coach Josh Ivens described the group set to take the gridiron at Surprise Stadium on Saturday.
The Wolverines, coming off a 3-2 campaign during last spring’s COVID-19 shortened season, bring back several familiar names, notably third-year starting quarterback, senior Jackson Kahl.
The 5-foot, 11-inch senior averaged 140 yards per game through the air last year and tossed seven touchdowns. Kahl will be helped by an offensive line that returns all but one player. He’ll also have seniors Max Carter and Tavin Hamilton in the backfield. The team also returns senior tight end Tyler Lamperti.
Ivens also highlighted a pair of newcomers to the varsity team, sophomores Miles Kelly and Max Ellermeyer.
“They’re just football savvy,” said Ivens. “You wouldn’t even know they’re sophomores.”
Defensively, Ivens pointed to the defensive end position as a strength. Senior Sawyer Burley and junior Julian Magana are slated to handle duties at the ends of the defensive line.
“They’re going to be a handful for teams,” said Ivens.
Truckee enters Saturday’s non-league opener against Bear River after coming off of a 7-on-7 championship at spring camp in Sutter. The team’s line also won Sutter’s Trench War competition.
“Our team really came together and had a really focused camp. Mainly, the group got tight and came together.”
This year the Class 3A Northern League is divided into East and West divisions. Truckee’s West League opponents include Hug, North Valleys, South Tahoe, Sparks, and Wooster.
“It’s going to be interesting,” said Ivens on the league alignment. “North Valleys is going to have a good team this year. Their quarterback is a huge kid that can run. South Tahoe is bringing it. They have a new coach coming in, but they’re going to have a good team. Sparks, they have a senior group, too. It’s anybody’s league.”
League play for the Wolverines will get underway at home on Saturday, Sept. 25, against North Valleys.
Truckee will open the season at home at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Bear River.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643
Opponent: Bear River
Where: Surprise Stadium, 11725 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
