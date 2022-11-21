Wolverines slam Bulls on the way to 3A crown

The Truckee Wolverines celebrate capturing the Class 3A championship.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

The Truckee football team has captured the Class 3A state championship.

The Wolverines dominated Sports Leadership and Management of Nevada throughout Monday’s title game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, rolling to a 40-13 win and the program’s first championship since 2012.

Truckee gained momentum early, recovering a lost fumble by the Bulls on the opening possession, and then scoring a play later on a 35-yard touchdown run by senior Dylan Sumner. The Wolverines then recovered an onside kick, which led to a 14-yard touchdown pass on third and long from senior quarterback Julian Hall to junior Luke Trotter.

Following a turnover on down by Sports Leadership and Management of Nevada, Truckee found the end zone once again, scoring on a 9-yard run by senior Jacob Ivens to make the score 20-0.

After forcing turnovers on downs on the following two Bulls possessions, Truckee extended its lead just before halftime when Trotter broke free on a 34-yard touchdown run. The kick by senior Matthew Tanner gave the Wolverines a 27-0 lead going into the locker room.

Truckee struck again to open the second half, eating up more than six minutes on a drive that was capped by a 9-yard pass from Hall to senior Ezra Scharp.

Sports Leadership and Management of Nevada got on the board late in the quarter, connecting on a long touchdown pass. The Bulls added another late touchdown on a pass, but botched the extra point attempt.

The Wolverines scored the season’s final points with a few seconds remaining, reaching the end zone on a short run by Ivens to make the final score 40-13.

The championship is the 13th in program history.

*This post will be updated.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com