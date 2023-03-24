Wolverines struggle against Elko, Spanish Springs; Lakers set for softball, baseball openers

ELKO, Nev. — The Truckee softball team suffered a pair of losses on the road last weekend, falling to Elko and Spring Creek.

The Wolverines made their annual overnight trip into Nevada on Friday and fell 16-1 to Elko.

Senior Melissa Serna, junior Lucia Sherman, and sophomore Scarlett Fierro combined for the team’s only three hits against the Indians. Sherman pitched for Truckee and allowed 11 hits and 16 runs while walking nine batters.

The Wolverines then traveled to Spring Creek on Saturday and suffered a 20-0 loss in a game that was ended after the top of the third inning due to the 15-run mercy rule.

Senior Frida Quintero and senior Elyse McCartney tallied Truckee’s two hits during the game.

Fierro pitched for Truckee and struck out three batters. She allowed two hits, and eight runs.

Truckee (0-3) will travel to play Lowry (8-2) on Saturday.

The Truckee baseball team also had a rough outing against Elko and Spring Creek, falling in both contests last weekend.

The Wolverines fell 11-4 on Friday at Elko, and then dropped an 11-5 contest the following day at Spring Creek.

Truckee (1-2) faced Churchill County on Thursday. The team will then travel to face Lowry (2-2) on Saturday.

North Tahoe set for season openers

The North Tahoe baseball and softball teams will open their seasons this weekend.

With snow covering the teams’ fields in North Tahoe, the Lakers will host West Wendover for a doubleheader on Friday at 9 a.m. at Wooster High School in Reno.

The Lakers baseball and softball teams will then play West Wendover again on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Wooster High School.