Wolverines sweep Wooster, rivalry matchup looms

RENO, Nev. — The Truckee baseball team wrapped up a three-game sweep of Wooster last weekend, rolling past the Colts by a combined score of 30-14.

Truckee opened the series at Wooster on Friday with a 13-3 win after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Senior Matt Tanner and sophomore Colby Jitloff led the team, combining for four hits and six RBIs. Senior Damon Bacon also drove in a pair of runs for the Wolverines.

From the mound, Jitloff struck out eighth batters while allowing three hits and three runs during four innings of work.

The teams met up on Saturday for the first game of a doubleheader. Truckee jumped out to a 6-2 lead, and held off Wooster during the final two innings to claim a 6-5 win.

Tanner finished the game with a pair of hits and an RBI. Sophomore Parker Bacon also had two hits and drove in a run. Damon Bacon pitched four innings for Truckee, and finished the game with five strikeouts while allowing two hits and two runs.

Truckee then polished off a three-game sweep of Wooster later Saturday afternoon, rolling to an 11-6 victory.

Sophomore Logan Arata led the team with three hits. Junior Dylan Sumner, Jitloff, and Damon Bacon each had two hits. Tanner drove in a team-high three runs. Parker Bacon pitched five innings, struck out six batters while allowing four hits and four runs.

Truckee (6-6) faced rivals South Tahoe on Thursday. The teams are set to conclude their three-game series on Friday with a doubleheader.

Lady Wolverines fall at Wooster

The Truckee softball team continues to search for the season’s first victory after suffering a three-game sweep against Wooster.

The Wolverines opened the series at Wooster on Friday with a 22-2 loss after three innings of play due to the 15-run mercy rule.

Senior Melissa Serna led the team with two hits and an RBI. Sophomore Scarlett Fierro also had a pair of hits.

Truckee’s offense would stall on Saturday, leading to a pair of shutout wins for the Colts. Wooster won the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader 15-0 after five innings of play. The Wolverines would be limited to three hits during the game.

Truckee was again held to three hits in the series finale, falling 19-0 to Wooster after four innings of play. Junior Sierra Hames led the Wolverines with two hits, including a double.

Truckee (0-12) faced rivals South Tahoe (4-6) on Thursday. The teams will conclude their three-game series with a doubleheader on Friday.