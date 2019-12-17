Wolverines take overtime win in league opener, set to host defending state champs tonight

The Truckee boys’ basketball team pulled off a one-point overtime victory on Friday night at North Valleys to open play in the Northern League.

After being tied 45-45 at the end of regulation, the Panthers went on a 5-0 run to start overtime, but Truckee responded by executing two out-of-bounds plays to tie the game.

With little time remaining in overtime, senior Isaac Cruz took the ball the length of the floor, drew a foul, and knocked down a free throw to give the Wolverines a 51-50 victory.

“Our guys had a metamorphosis,” said Coach Sky Nelson. “The guys stayed poised, they played within themselves, and sort of elevated themselves to what I think they can be. They are improving rapidly.”

Junior Ethan Flynn led the Wolverines with 15 points and seven assists. Sophomore Max Carter tallied nine points, two blocks, and four steals. Cruz and junior Riley Thompson each finished with six points. Sophomore Sam Purgason posted a team-high 13 rebounds.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak by the Wolverines to open the season. Truckee opened the season with a tournament in Salinas against several other California schools, before dropping the team’s annual rivalry game against North Tahoe. After the tough start to the year, Nelson said the team came together against North Valleys, and played at a level he’s been expecting to see.

“I felt that those games made us much tougher,” he said. “The kids just played together, executed and kept their cool.”

Truckee (1-4, 1-0 Northern League) will face a difficult task tonight when the team hosts defending Class 3A state champions Churchill County (2-3, 2-0 Northern League). The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Wolverines win league opener

The Truckee girls’ basketball team opened league play with a dominant 62-32 win at North Valleys.

Junior Annika Thayer led the team with 18 points. Senior Elena Friedman added 12 points.

“Those two dominated with scoring,” said Coach David Shalvis. “Everybody else contributed.”

Shalvis credited the team’s 3-1 start to the season due to the effort that’s been on display on the defensive end.

Truckee is set to host three-time defending state champions Churchill County (1-4, 1-1 Northern League) tonight at 6 p.m. The Greenwave graduated much of the team responsible for last year’s title run, and also have a new head coach.