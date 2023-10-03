Wolverines top Lowry, eye first-place matchup with Elko

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — The defending Class 3A state champion Truckee football team remained unbeaten on the season after clobbering Lowry on the road 43-14.

For the second straight week, junior Joe Birnbaum ran wild, piling up more than 140 rushing yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to victory.

Birnbaum carried the ball eight times and had a long of 50 yards on the way to 141 rushing yards. He also ran in a two-point conversion for Truckee. Birnbaum has now scored eight rushing touchdowns in the past two games.

Senior Miles Kelly-Caruthers carried the ball seven times for 60 yards, senior Luke Trotter had four carries for 41 yards, and senior Tamrat Dueber scored a rushing touchdown. As a team, Truckee finished the night with 268 rushing yards.

Junior quarterback Jace Estabrook was efficient in the passing game, completing 6 of 9 attempts for 132 yards and a touchdown. Trotter led all receivers with a catch for 40 yards. Senior Maxx Ellermeyer hauled in a 38-yard pass, and Kelly-Caruthers caught a 26-yard touchdown pass. Senior Alfonso Ayala had a pair of catches for 25 yards.

Defensively, junior Logan Arata, junior Jackson Wicks, and junior Luke Lauter led the team with six tackles apiece. Arata also intercepted a pass. Junior Ryder Crezee and junior Paxton Lubrano had five tackles each.

Junior kicker Michael Tanner converted all five of his extra-point attempts.

Truckee (7-0, 4-0 Northern League) has now won 16 consecutive games dating back to last year’s state championship run. The Wolverines will next host Elko (4-2, 4-0 Northern League) for first place in the league standings. The two teams are the only remaining squads unbeaten in league play.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.

North Tahoe falls at Pershing County

The North Tahoe football team remained winless on the season after falling 49-0 at Pershing County.

The Lakers (0-5, 0-4 Northern League) will look for their first win on Saturday when the team hosts Coral Academy of Science – Reno (3-3, 3-1 Northern League). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at North Tahoe High School.