Wolverines win Sierra Bowl, finish perfect in West League play (Gallery)

The Truckee football team will await the winner of this week's opening round playoff matchup between Elko and Wooster.

Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee football team wrapped up a perfect league record on Saturday, taking a 54-6 win against rivals South Tahoe.

With the win, Truckee wrapped up a perfect record in Northern – West League play and will now await the winner of Friday’s first-round playoff matchup between Elko and Wooster.

Against South Tahoe, Truckee scored early and often, using its ground attack and defense to begin a running clock in the first half. South Tahoe wouldn’t find the end zone until the final play of game.

Truckee senior quarterback Julian Hall led the team, going 6 of 8 passing for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

On the ground, senior Dylan Sumner led the team with three carries for 98 yards and a touchdown. Senior Jacob Ivens had 81 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Senior Ezra Scharp scored a touchdown on a 26-yard run. Miles Kelly-Caruthers also scored a rushing touchdown. As a team, Truckee finished the afternoon with 282 yards.

Sophomore Joe Birnbaum had a team-high 74 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Sumner added two more touchdown receptions and had 62 yards on three receptions.

Junior Max Ellermeyer and senior Donivan Lopez each recorded 10 tackles to lead the defense. Senior Julian Magana had 1.5 sacks and junior Brandon Huerta had a sack.

As top-seeded team from the West League, Truckee will host the winner of No. 3 seed Elko and No. 6 seed Wooster on Saturday, Nov. 5. Churchill County finished as the East League’s top seed, closing the season with a 5-0 record in league play. Truckee previously took a 47-12 win at Wooster, but suffered a 43-11 loss to Elko early in the season, marking the team’s only defeat of the season.

Truckee’s Dylan Sumner carries the football against South Tahoe.

Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

Hans Baumann/AbDiver Photography

Max Ellermeyer looks for running room.

Hans Baumann/AbDiver Photography

Matthew Tanner kicks off.

Hans Baumann/AbDiver Photography

Paul Ronzone looks to make a tackle.

Hans Baumann/AbDiver Photography