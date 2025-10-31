Woman ascribes life threatening injuries to 2024 sewage spill in Tahoe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

CARNELIAN BAY, Calif. – A 24-year-old woman is attributing her life threatening injuries to the July 18, 2024, raw sewage spill near Carnelian Bay, Calif in a claim against Placer County and other agencies.

In the June 30 claim, the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, alleges she contracted E.coli by ingesting contaminated lake water and developed Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. According to the CDC, the condition is a serious complication from certain E.coli infections that can lead to kidney failure, permanent health problems, and even death.

A recent college graduate at the time, the woman believes she swallowed the lake water while enjoying boating activities near Carnelian Bay and Dollar Point between July 19-21, 2024. According to medical documents submitted with the claim, she was admitted to a Tahoe area hospital on July 28, 2024.

The claim states she almost died and has not, and will not, fully recover, incurring close to $2 million in medical bills with ongoing treatment.

“Fortunately, due to being a college athlete, she is strong and a fighter and did survive,” her attorneys say in a letter accompanying the claim. “However, she is still recovering, which includes the process of regaining her memory.”

The claim names the following area agencies:

North Lake Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD)

Placer County

California Department of Transportation (CalTrans)

Tahoe City Public Utility District

Truckee Sanitary District

Olympic Valley Public Service District

Incline Village General improvement District

Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

The spill occurred when a private contractor working for CalTrans in Carnelian Bay struck NTPUD’s main sewer export pipeline. It’s estimated around 85,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Lake Tahoe.

Health advisories and beach closures followed as surface water sampling revealed elevated bacteria levels. All health advisories and beach closures were lifted 13 days later.

In a settlement this summer, the CalTrans and NTPUD agreed to pay $850,000 to fund a project near the spill for permanent public restrooms and drinking fountains at Secline Beach.