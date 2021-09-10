Woman charged with brandishing firearm, selling Oxycontin, after apparent road rage altercation

A woman arrested this week in Truckee is accused of brandishing a gun at someone during a road rage incident, authorities said.

Mia Renee Gamboa, 24, of Merced, also faces drug distribution charges, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Gamboa was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Monday near Interstate 80 and the old bug station, according to Truckee CHP Officer Jeff Billings. Gamboa faces charges of brandishing a firearm, child endangerment, and possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute. She was booked into the Nevada County Jail that evening, but made bail and was released from custody on Tuesday, records show.

Gamboa was apprehended after a driver of another vehicle told CHP officers that she had brandished a handgun at them from the passenger’s seat of another car, Billings said.

Gamboa apparently brandished the firearm at the other driver after a “road rage” incident between the two vehicles seems to have escalated, although it is not entirely clear what specifically prompted this altercation, Billings said.

At the time of the incident, Gamboa was being driven by another man, who she is apparently in a dating relationship with, and the couple were accompanied by three minors, none of whom are believed to be the suspect’s children, CHP said.

When Gamboa was later detained, officers conducted a search of her vehicle and found a semiautomatic handgun matching the weapon described by the other driver, as well as another firearm. In addition to the two guns, a bottle containing more than 200 suspected Oxycontin pills not prescribed by a doctor was found in Gamboa’s possession, an amount that is substantially greater than any quantity normally carried for personal usage, Billings said.

The officer said that the considerable amount of Oxycontin pills recovered from the suspect, combined with an excess of $10,000 in cash and some unspecified drug paraphernalia found in her possession, led authorities to charge Gamboa with drug possession with the intent to distribute.

Because police recovered Gamboa’s two handguns from underneath the car’s backseat floorboards, directly below where the three juveniles were sitting in the vehicle, she is also being charged with child endangerment, Billings added.

In addition to the Oxycontin, cash, and the two semiautomatic weapons — described as a Smith & Wesson and Taurus 9 mm —deputies also recovered some unprescribed Xanax pills belonging to Gamboa, although it was not specified whether these were for distribution or personal usage.

The male driver accompanying the suspect was questioned but not arrested, as there was no evidence that he had committed any criminal acts, Billings said. One of the three children was apparently this man’s daughter from a different relationship, while the other two were related to Gamboa, the officer added.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com