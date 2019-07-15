Woman flees boyfriend, leaving infant at Truckee home, as boyfriend vandalizes house

David Paul Champion

Submitted photo

Truckee police say a child’s caregiver fled from David Paul Champion after he confronted her, leaving the infant behind as he destroyed the house.

Later officers forced their way inside Champion’s Truckee home after he’d barricaded his door to keep them out, Sgt. Danny Renfrow said in an email.

Champion, 51, faces felony charges of vandalism and child cruelty. He also faces a misdemeanor battery accusation, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Booked early Monday, Champion remained jailed that day under $40,000 in bond, reports show.

According to police, officers arrested Champion after an argument led him to leave his home and confront his girlfriend at a Jeffrey Way house, where she was caring for a child around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

“A physical altercation ensued which caused the victim to flee the residence, leaving behind the child who was asleep at the time,” Renfrow said.

The child was uninjured, he added.

Champion then threw items around the house, breaking them and causing hundreds of dollars in damage, the sergeant said.

At some point Champion left, returning to his own home where he and his girlfriend live. He refused to open the door or speak to officers, who obtained an arrest warrant. Police then forced their way inside and discovered Champion had barricaded the door against them.

