Woman scores second hole-in-one at Tahoe Donner Golf Course
TRUCKEE, Calif — On August 25, golfer Connie Kobayashi scored an ace at Tahoe Donner Golf Course. This is her second hole-in-one.
Kobayashi scored the 88-yard hole-in-one on hole 12 with an 8 iron. The ace was witnessed by Janet Keeter, Kanako Schuldt, and Martha Gilbertson.
