Woman trapped in car near Blue Canyon taken to hospital

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: The woman has been taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, according to CHP. She has moderate injuries. Her 2007 Honda Pilot has been towed from the area.

ORIGINAL POST:

A woman has been trapped in her car for a day after crashing it near I-80 and Blue Canyon Road, according to a report made at 10:28 a.m. today to California Highway Patrol. The call was initially made to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, according to CHP Gold Run Officer Robert Schmidt.

The woman was driving a Honda Pilot and crashed her car, landing in a tree and breaking her leg, said Schmidt.

At 10:37 a.m. CHP began looking for the woman, calling on their air evacuation unit, said Schmidt. Cal Fire officers were also called to help, and found the woman and her car at 10:45 a.m. today.

The vehicle was found “30 feet over the side (of a cliff) and in a tree,” said Schmidt.

“I don’t know the full extent of her injuries,” he said, corroborating the report noting the woman’s broken leg.

The woman and her car were not visible from the road, according to Schmidt. The officer does not know why the incident occurred or at what time yesterday nor how high off the ground the car was.

“I’m betting it’s a pretty big tree if it’s going to hold the car,” he said.

A tow truck was called in order to remove the car from the tree, said Schmidt, adding the woman will likely be taken to the hospital.

