Women’s history month: Tahoe City Downtown Association Exec. Director Biggers on being a female leader
In honor of March being Women’s History month, Sierra Sun has chosen to spotlight Tahoe City Downtown Association Executive Director Katie Biggers. Here’s what Biggers said about being a female leader, her role models and mentors, and what advice she gives women following in her footsteps.
In your career, what signified success?
In my career, organizing successful signature events such as the Taste of the Vineyard in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., Tahoe City Food and Wine Classic, Tahoe City Oktoberfest, Concerts at Commons Beach, and 4th of July celebrations have been a significant marker of success. These events boosted community spirit and also contributed substantially to revenue for the organizations.
Prior to joining the Tahoe City Downtown Association, I held positions in Vail, Colo., as the Events and Sponsorship Manager of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund; and the Event Coordinator and Assistant Development Director of the Vail Mountain School. I started my career as the Special Events Coordinator of the Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust contributing to major fundraising efforts for the organization. This included the island’s biggest event, The Taste of the Vineyard, and weddings at iconic venues.
Is your industry dominated by men or women? How did you navigate that? Was it an obstacle?
I would say the Main Street programs are pretty balanced men and women, however a lot of the North Lake Tahoe partners that I work with are men. I navigate that by not looking at those details and focusing on my passion and expertise.
Rather than seeing it as an obstacle, I embraced opportunities to showcase my skills, proving that gender does not limit one’s ability to excel.
Growing up, which women did you admire?
Growing up, my coaches were always admired, particularly in sports. Their ability to inspire me to push my limits has led me to pursue coaching today.
Which women did you admire in your industry? In the industry, who were your mentors?
Before joining TCDA, I had the privilege of working with mentors who shaped my career. I worked at the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, Vail Mountain School, and Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust. I learned from seasoned professionals and contributed to major fundraising efforts.
In Tahoe, the people that had the most impact on me were Amber Burke the former Director of Marketing for the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association (NLTRA) and current Coordinator of District Communications and Parent Engagement; Liz Bowling and Sarah Winters of Unbound Communications who I now work with collaboratively on our TCDA social media.
What advice do you give other females who want to go into your industry?
To aspiring females in this industry, embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, seek mentorship and build a strong network. Your unique perspective and contributions are invaluable. Don’t be afraid to make your mark and speak your mind!
Life and education
Career – Tahoe City Downtown Association Executive Director
Born – Northern Virginia and raised on the East Coast
Education
- University of Central Florida, Rosen College of Hospitality Management, B.S. in Event Management
- Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program graduate, 2020
Leadership Style – Collaborative
Other Activities
- Board member of Truckee North Tahoe Lacrosse
- Board member High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation
- U12 coach for the North Tahoe Lacrosse team
- Mentor for SOS Outreach
- Member of regional and county business advocacy committees
