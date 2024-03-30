Women’s history month: Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council Managing Director Nettie Pardue on being a female leader

In honor of March being Women’s History month, Tahoe Daily Tribune has chosen to spotlight Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council Managing Director Nettie Pardue. Here’s what Pardue said about being a female leader, her role models and mentors, and what advice she gives women following in her footsteps.

In your career, what signified success?

My career success has been guided by:

Have I been courageous and taken risks?

Have I learned and grown from my mistakes and my successes?

Has my career been joyful and fun?

Have I changed lives and made a difference in one or multiple lives?

Have I lived a life of integrity and one that I can feel proud about?

Is my career spacious and allows me to pursue my other passions?

Does my career support my family and provide space for them?

Is your industry dominated by men or women? How did you

navigate that? Was it an obstacle?

Throughout my 25-year professional career, I have worked in several male-dominated industries. It helped me build grit and determination when I was the only female. Most recently, I led an organization with a predominantly female leadership team. I loved the collaboration, support, and creative synergy working with all females. I also appreciated the balance my male counterpart brought to our conversations. I think balance is critical in the workplace.



Growing up, which women did you admire? Which women in your industry?

Growing up, I admired my mom as a role model for her creative pursuits as an artist and

managing a family of three kids.

As a young woman, I didn’t have many external female role models that spoke to me. During my upbringing, I believed we lacked stories of everyday female heroes. When my daughter was 2, I bought the 3-book series “Rebel Girls” so she could learn about more courageous and powerful women who were not highlighted in our history when I was a child. I am so glad that younger women have so many more female figures to guide

them.

If we look around and pay attention to our life stories, there are many courageous and powerful women. Stories and creating space for stories are important.

In the industry, who were your mentors?

My mentors were women who went first and showed courage in speaking up.



What advice do you give females who want to go into your industry?

I frequently talk about the three hands: One hand down, one at my side, and one up.

We should be helping the next generation by having one hand down and bringing the next group of women up. I also value the perspectives the next generation gives me. I love learning from them. I imagine having one hand at my side for people going through similar changes so we can support each other.

With one hand up, I am always looking for mentors who I want to be like. I can learn so much

from those who have traveled the path before me.

With one hand down, at my side, and one hand up, I always remember that no one is perfect. We all have imperfections, and I am constantly growing and learning. Growth and learning are things we should always embrace.

One final piece of advice, life is a web of connections. You never know how the connection from 20 years ago will enter your life again. Always be creating the web.

Life and education

Career

Title – Managing Director Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council

Previous position – Previous position – For 25 years, I worked for the non-profit Outward Bound as executive director, instructor, program manager, program and safety director, and director of programs. I also worked with emerging leaders internationally for the Outward Bound Peacebuilding, and developed programs in more than 13 countries.

Leadership Style – Collaborative, Inquiry-based focused on bringing out the best in people

Born – Baytown, Texas

Residence – Myers

Education

● Santa Fe High School

● Colorado State University, Bachelor of Arts, Recreation and Tourism with a concentration in Environmental Interpretation

● Lincoln University in New Zealand

● Leadership Institute of Seattle, Master of Arts, Applied Behavioral Studies, organizational leadership

● Harvard Business School Executive Education, Strategic Perspectives in Non-profit

Management

Spouse – Jeff Pflueger

Children – daughter, 9 years old

Activities – Nordic, alpine, backcountry skiing, mountain biking, road biking, white-water kayaking, trail running, mushroom hunting, coaching, teaching, and working with youth. Gardening in my 120 square-foot greenhouse in Xmas Valley