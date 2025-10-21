Work underway at new Nevada County Ballot Processing Center

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Nevada County Elections has begun processing vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election at its new Ballot Processing Center at the Loma Rica Warehouse in Grass Valley.

Located on 12740 Loma Rica Drive, it is significantly larger than the space previously used at the Nevada County Government Center in Nevada City. The space includes about 2,000 square feet for ballot processing and an additional 1,700 square feet for a warehouse.

The center is processing ballots daily, generally from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. This includes sorting, verifying signatures and extracting and scanning ballots. For most up-to-date daily times, contact the Elections Office at 530-265-1298. Ballot tabulation will begin after 8 p.m. Election Night.

“This is a great asset to our Elections Office and for the public,” said Registrar of Voters Armando Salud-Ambriz. “It reinforces our commitment to transparency. We encourage anyone who’s interested to come see how the process works.”

Due to the limited space in the previous setup at the Nevada County Government Center, only two people at a time could observe counting while others would need to stand in the hall and watch through a window. Now about a dozen people can comfortably observe the process at a time.

The effort to expand election space has been years in development, beginning with the vision of former Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Gregory Diaz, who retired in January 2023, and continuing with efforts from former Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona who resigned in June.

Ballots in the Statewide Special Election were mailed Oct. 6. Voters may vote and return their ballot in the mail or use drop boxes available through Election Day. For locations and hours, visit http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/November4Election .

Voters may also vote in person at the Nevada County Government Center, 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City and, starting Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Truckee Tahoe Airport Community Room, 10356 Truckee Airport Road, during regular business hours. Seven additional Vote Centers will open on a staggered schedule starting Saturday, Nov. 1. Check voter registration status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov . Check ballot status at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov .