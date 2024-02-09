Workforce housing in Tahoe still needs work

Housing remains a significant challenge for both workers and employers in the Tahoe Truckee region.

The Mountain Housing Council reports that over 50% of surveyed employees lack sufficient income for living costs, and 90% of renters face difficulties securing housing. Concurrently, 79% of employers express concern that current housing conditions detract from the success of their business.

In response to these challenges, MHC partners are collaborating on initiatives to improve housing affordability and accessibility. They work with nonprofits, governments, businesses, and community members to develop and implement solutions that benefit both employees and employers to tackle the workforce housing shortage.

Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency (TTWHA)

Established in 2020 through a Joint Powers Authority (JPA), Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency (TTWHA) initially served employees of founding member agencies like the Tahoe Forest Hospital District. In 2023, it expanded services to meet the evolving housing needs of the larger Truckee-Tahoe workforce. TTWHA offers various services, including housing navigation and a Home Lease Program for short and long-term rentals.

“We offer financial incentives, property management services, and free tenant vetting to further encourage homeowners. Our agency provides these services at no cost, aiming to reduce the barriers for homeowners to participate in the rental market,” Jackelin McCoy, Program Manager at TTWHA, said.

The agency not only supports and educates employees who want to buy a home but also offers guidance on home purchase education, assistance, and funding options. It is actively engaged in acquiring strategic properties to address both immediate and long-term workforce housing needs. To guide these efforts, an advisory group is in place, and the agency has enlisted a Development Consultant to oversee and facilitate workforce housing projects on public sites.

North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA)

In response to local business concerns, the North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA) directs funds from the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program to expand housing options, teaming up with Placer County to implement short, medium, and long-term strategies using funds from Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) and the Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID).

In the short term, funds are directed toward programs that can provide immediate or near-term housing solutions for local workers. Medium-term efforts focus on supporting initiatives that create new housing options or address unmet needs in North Lake Tahoe. Long-term commitments involve supporting the construction of workforce housing.

“Part of the NTCA’s mission is to advocate for workforce housing in North Lake Tahoe. The formation of the TBID helped us get to a point where funds generated both by the TBID and overnight guests who contribute TOT in our region are being reinvested in support of our residents, businesses, and way of life,” said Tony Karwowski, NTCA president and CEO. The NTCA has incubated the Tahoe Housing Hub, aiming to streamline housing development for the local workforce.

Programs like Sierra Community House, Workforce Housing Preservation Program, and Lease to Locals have been approved by the Placer Country Board of Supervisors and have already received funding, while the newly launched Tahoe Housing Hub aims to streamline housing development for the local workforce through initiatives like the Workforce Housing ADU Pilot Program and the Fee Backfill Pilot Program.

Since the launch of the Lease to Locals program, operated by Placemate, in August 2022, it has awarded grants for 65 properties. These grants have facilitated housing for 154 individuals across 147 bedrooms, with an average property rent of $2,605.

Learn more about these programs here: https://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com/what-we-do/tot-tbid-dollars-at-work/workforce-housing/

Tahoe Donner Association (TDA)

Since 2010, the Tahoe Donner Association (TDA) has been offering housing for its international employees during the winter, and more recently, it has extended this program to include summer seasonal workers, externship applicants, and domestic employees on a seasonal basis. Over the last two years, the association has boosted its housing capacity by 10% during winter and 40% during summer, effectively catering to the affordability requirements of approximately 25% of the winter seasonal workforce.

Like other regional employers, TDA is directly affected by housing shortages, which increasingly hinder recruitment and retention efforts, impacting operational services such as operating days and service hours.

To address these challenges, TDA is actively partnering with Tahoe Donner homeowners to lease houses, utilizing association-owned housing, and allocating part of the Tahoe Donner Campground for summer seasonal employees. In addition to offering competitive wages and housing solutions, TDA provides a comprehensive employee benefits program and prioritizes employee growth and development.

Attracting and retaining a dynamic workforce is a key objective in TDA’s recent 5-Year Strategic Plan, aiming to foster a vibrant mountain community with well-maintained facilities and recreational programming. An essential aspect of this goal is planning for affordable and accessible workforce housing.

The TDA is collaborating with Economic & Planning Systems, Inc., to conduct a comprehensive workforce housing study and action plan, aiming to present it to the TDA Board of Directors early this year. The plan focuses on strategies like new housing construction and financial support.

Palisades Tahoe

Palisades Tahoe recently announced the acquisition of two properties in Tahoe Vista and Kings Beach as part of their ongoing initiatives to address workforce housing needs. The resort purchased the Tahoe Vistana Inn in Tahoe Vista, California, comprising 30 units of various sizes, and a multi-unit property in Kings Beach with 8 units/cabins of varying sizes.

Palisades Tahoe Vistana Inn. Provided / Rob Galloway

The Tahoe Vistana Inn caters to a diverse range of employees, including both international and domestic, seasonal, and full-time year-round team members. Featuring hotel-style rooms and larger multi-room apartments, the property houses approximately 50 employees. The Kings Beach property, with its 8 cabin-style units, is for employees seeking longer-term housing solutions, accommodating close to 15 employees, with some units featuring fenced yards for pets.

“We know that workforce housing is an important issue facing our community and our business and we are investing in a variety of solutions,” Dee Byrne, Chief Operating Officer at Palisades Tahoe, continues, “These two properties represent a commitment to attracting and retaining team members and continuing to build upon an assortment of housing options.”

In addition to these acquisitions, Palisades Tahoe owns and rents 13 apartment units in Olympic Valley, some with multiple bedrooms, and secures ski leases during the winter months to accommodate employees. For further details on Palisades Tahoe’s employee housing options, visit their website at http://www.palisadestahoe.com .

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, including Northstar, Heavenly, and Kirkwood, are actively addressing the affordable housing crisis. Spearheading these efforts is Tom Fortune, the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort and the Tahoe Region for Vail Resorts.

Recognizing the housing market’s challenges, Vail Resorts assist team members each season in securing affordable housing. Over the past four seasons, they have bolstered their own affordable housing offerings by 40%, now providing accommodation for around 450 team members across Truckee, South Lake Tahoe, and Kirkwood. Allocation of limited employee housing is based on roles, with frontline employees in their first season receiving priority. The housing options range from studio apartments to four-bedroom units, with recent capital improvements demonstrating ongoing investments in employee housing.

Vail Resorts actively engage with local organizations dedicated to affordable housing, such as the Mountain Housing Council, Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, and the Town of Truckee Housing Program. They collaborate closely with these groups and local leaders to identify short, mid, and long-term solutions for affordable housing.

On a broader scale, within the Vail Resorts network, significant investments are being made in new affordable housing projects, alongside contributions to affordable housing nonprofits. While progress has been made, Vail Resorts recognize the ongoing need for concerted efforts to address the complex challenges of affordable housing in mountain communities.

Supporting the Workforce

Employers are increasingly acknowledging the significance of addressing housing challenges to improve overall employee well-being and satisfaction. A Sierra Sun poll reveals that 50% of employers express interest in learning more about employee housing programs.

Employers and businesses are strongly encouraged to collaborate with the TTWHA by hosting employee housing presentations and exploring ways to contribute, such as providing down payment assistance or supporting home purchases. Homeowners can also engage with TTWHA to rent their homes to local professionals or explore selling to locals with agency assistance. Individuals in need of assistance can contact TTWHA directly, sign up for their newsletter, or complete a renter profile on their website.

Sign up for TTWHA e-news here: https://ttjpa.us6.list-manage.com/subscribe?id=ef962568ae&u=a4a9a32d2507b8bcb7ae82946.