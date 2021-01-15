World Cup: Hurt scores career-first super-G points
Lake Tahoe alpine racer AJ Hurt picked up her first career World Cup points in super-G, finishing 26th during Sunday’s race at Saint Anton, Austria.
The 20-year-old Squaw Valley Ski Team racer was second among skiers from the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, posting a time of 1 minute, 21.02 seconds.
Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami, 29, claimed first place with a time of 1:17.82. Isabella Wright, 23, led the U.S. team with a time of 1:20.83 to finish in 24th. Squaw Valley skier Keely Cashman, 21, crashed during training in Partenkirchen, Germany, which forced her out of the race at Saint Anton.
“Sad to say that I took a bit of a spill in training the other day and will have to sit out the upcoming races … I’m feeling good for the most part,” said Cashman in a post to Instagram.
Hurt continued to pile up World Cup points this week with a 29th place finish on Tuesday in slalom at Flachau, Austria. She has now scored World Cup points across four disciplines — parallel, giant slalom, slalom, and super-G.
Women’s World Cup racing is slated to continue with a pair of giant slalom events this weekend at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
