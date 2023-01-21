World Cup stop at Palisades Tahoe receives official name, music lineup revealed

The recently reopened Red Dog chairlift will bring skiers to slalom and giant slalom gates next month when the World Cup touches down at Palisades Tahoe.

Courtesy Palisades Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The top alpine athletes in the world are set to descend on Palisades Tahoe next month for the first World Cup event to be hosted by the resort since 2017.

Ahead of the planned men’s slalom and giant slalom World Cup events, a title sponsor for the race has been announced along with a list of festivities for the weekend.

The Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup is set for Feb. 24-26 and will take place on the resort’s Dog Leg and Red Dog Face. On Sunday, the resort reopened the lift that will be used to access the terrain during race day. The Red Dog lift’s capacity has been increased from three to six chairs and is now a roughly 5-minute ride.

Dog Leg and Red Dog Face were previously used in 2017 for women’s slalom and giant slalom World Cup races. Mikaela Shiffrin won both events and later described the venue as “one of, if not the toughest,” courses on the women’s World Cup circuit.

With a new lift in place and more than 360 inches of snow already covering the resort, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup as the official name of next month’s World Cup stop. U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Stifel Financial on Tuesday announced a partnership, which gives Stifel naming rights to three of the four World Cup stops in the U.S. The partnership, which runs through 2026, also includes the addition of prize money for American podium finishers on the newly named Stifel Success NorAm Tour and increased prize money for American podium finishers at the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships.

“We are very excited to have Stifel’s financial support for our alpine program, from the title sponsorship of three U.S. World Cups to increasing prize money for our athletes,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, in Tuesday’s announcement. “The announcement of the naming of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team beginning this season through 2026 was the most significant alpine partnership in U.S. Ski & Snowboard history and we could not be more thrilled to already be building upon the initial relationship. Having Stifel’s support moving forward allows us to invest further in multiple areas moving forward.”

While receiving an official title for next month’s World Cup stop, Palisades Tahoe also announced its music lineup for the three days of festivities. Black Jacket Symphony will kick things off on Friday, Feb. 25 by covering the Queen album “A Night at the Opera.” Noah Kahan will bring folk-infused pop to The Village at Palisades Tahoe the following day. 311 will close out the weekend with a show in the village on Sunday. The concerts are free and will be followed each night with fireworks fireworks at the KT Base Bar.

Grand stand tickets for Saturday and Sunday are sold out. The venue can also be viewed from the base area. VIP and Club tickets are available for $750, and $2,500, respectively. For more information, visit worldcup.palisadestahoe.com .