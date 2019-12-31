World record attempt for largest torchlight parade underway at Squaw Valley

Guests line up at Squaw Valley on New Year's Eve in an attempt to break the record for the largest torchlight parade.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Hundreds of guests are lining up on the slopes of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows this evening for the final run of 2019 as the resort looks to break the world record for the largest flare run by skiers and snowboarders.

Squaw Valley officials reported 2,913 skiers and riders on the mountain for the last year’s New Year’s Eve torchlight parade, which unofficially broke the Guinness World Record of 2,854 skiers and snowboarders on a course between Riggisalp and Schwarzsee, Switzerland, set on Jan. 28, 2006.

*This post will be updated