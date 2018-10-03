Wreck causes traffic on I-80 west near Floriston

Wreck causes traffic on I-80 west near FloristonThe Union staffOctober 3, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) The Union staffOctober 3, 2018California Highway PatrolCalifornia Highway Patrol has issued a traffic alert near I-80 westbound east of Floriston due to a jack-knifed semi-truck blocking lanes.Traffic is being routed around the shoulder.Check back for more updates. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsSecond plans for Hotel Avery proposed in downtown along Truckee RiverPedestrian dies after South Lake Tahoe vehicle collisionWreck causes traffic on I-80 west near FloristonSouth Lake Tahoe man convicted of possession of child pornography