Wrong way driver on I-80 arrested

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Area Office were dispatched to a call of a reckless driver, in the area of eastbound Interstate 80, near the Donner Rest area at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

According to a CHP Truckee Facebook post, as officers responded to the area, multiple calls were received by the Chico Communications Center advising a gold Lexus SUV was traveling wrong way, westbound, within the eastbound lanes of I-80.

Truckee Police and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with the incident. As the Lexus traveled wrong way within the eastbound lane of I-80, the Lexus was involved in a head on crash with a tractor trailer combination vehicle, resulting in minor injuries. Immediately after the crash had occurred, the driver of the Lexus attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Witnesses on scene told Chico Communications Center, the driver was jumping on passing vehicles and attempting to car jack vehicles from passing motorists. CHP Truckee officers arrived on scene, shortly after, and located the driver of the Lexus while he was fleeing on foot eastbound on I-80 near Castle Peak.

CHP Truckee officers took the driver into custody, and he was subsequently booked into the Nevada County Jail for reckless driving, felony hit and run, suspicion of driving under the influence, and multiple other charges. His bail was set at $130,000

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they should contact CHP Officer Perez at 530-563-9200.