Yacht Club Foundation accepting maritime-focused grant applications 

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – The charitable arm of the most acclaimed and prestigious wooden boat show in North America is accepting grant applications.

“The foundation was set up by the yacht club in the early 1990s specifically to raise funds by the Concours d’Elegance to make donations to various non-profits around Lake Tahoe that are focused primarily on maritime skills,” said Ward Sproat, president of the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation. “…over the course of those years the foundation has donated over $400,000 to various charities around the lake that meet those criteria.”

With these funds, the foundation helps Lake Tahoe non-profits that focus on preserving maritime history and enhancing maritime skills.

If there’s a net profit from the show, every non-profit that applies and meets the grant criteria receives funding.

On Aug. 9 and 10, the 50th anniversary of the Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance was held at at Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood.

The 2024 Marque Class was “50 Years of Overall Best of Show” presented by the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation and Tahoe Luxury Properties.

It is the featured Marque Class that makes each Concours extraordinary.

Every year, a panel of nationally recognized classic boat experts and judges select a Marque Class to exhibit at the show. Each Marque Class is designed to bring a unique element and theme to the show and to ensure participants a new educational and viewing experience.

“The Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance is a showcase of some of the most well-preserved and restored wooden boats in the world and is unrivaled in its exhibition and preservation of boating and maritime tradition,” according to a news release. “More than 70 of some of the most pristine classic boats in the world were on display.”

The Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance has become a benchmark of the wooden boat community. It is renowned throughout the world for its quality of boat exhibits, and high judging standards and practices.

More than 3,000 people bought tickets. That’s up from 2,400 in 2023, Sproat said.

The foundation is in the process of finishing the accounting for the show.

“We won’t know the net from the show until the end of October,” Sproat said. The net goes to charity.

In 2023, the net was about $35,000, he said.

“While the increase in ticket sales is good, the ticket sales only cover a relatively small portion of the show,” Sproat explained. “We rely on corporate sponsors and personal sponsors for covering our expenses and providing our net profit.”

In 2024, corporate sponsors included Tahoe Luxury Properties Real Estate Sales and Vacation Rentals, the Niello Company, Bryn Mawr Trust, North Tahoe Community Alliance, Obexer’s, Further Customs, West Coast Boat Center, PWC on behalf of Manoj and Heidi Kashyap, High Ground Estate Vodka, Mountain Quest sponsored by Manoj and Heidi Kashyap, Double Diamond Jewelry Resort at Squaw Creek, HackerCraft, Costa See What’s Out There, Mountain Living, Tahoe Quarterly, Coors Light, Grgich Hills Estate Napa Valley, GoldKey Storage and Marine Service Center, TOT-TBID Dollars at Work North Lake Tahoe, Further Customs, and We Rally.

In 2023, the foundation donated to three non-profits, the Tahoe Community Sailing Foundation, the North Lake Tahoe Historical Society, and the Great Basin Institute. The Great Basin Institute’s donation was for a boathouse restoration project in Nevada.

“We’re accepting applications up until the time we decide which grants we’re going to approve,” Sproat said. “… people can still get their (non-profit’s) grant application in.”

Three or four non-profits have filed grant requests.

If there’s a net from the event, the foundation’s board reviews and decides whether a grant application meets the mission of the foundation. If the non-profit meets the foundation’s criteria, it will be given a grant, Sproat said.

Then the board determines how much money to give each qualifying non-profit.

The Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation grant application asks that the project include the following:

description of the purpose, nature and scope

cost

funding request

funding received and/or pledged including source(s) and amount(s)

non-profit’s government funding if applicable with source(s) and amount(s)

most recent year-end financial statements

current interim financial statements

photocopy of IRS letter granting 501(c)(3) status

For a grant application, visit Lake Tahoe Concours website.