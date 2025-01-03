Year in Review

An aurora that blanketed Tahoe's skies in October 2024.

Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

2024 was a year to remember. There was big news in development in Tahoe. Fires, and snow impacted day-to-day life. And of course, the election dominated the news in November. Here are some of the Sierra Sun’s top headlines for this year.

January

Sock Parlour experiences both backlash, support after YouTube video released

A popular YouTube channel turned their attention to long-time business Sock Parlour in Downtown Truckee. They filmed an altercation between themselves and the owners of the store. While we published the story at the end of December of 2023, it picked up steam with our readers in the month of January.

‘This is just the beginning’: Truckee local wins first Emmy

Truckee native, Erin Tomasello, won her first Emmy for her contributions to The Traitors.

Tomasello is a Reality Television Casting Director known for her work on series such as The Circle, MasterChef, Let’s Make a Deal, and America’s Got Talent.

Erin Tomasello holding her very first Emmy for The Traitors. Provided / Frazer Harrison

Search ensues following morning avalanche at Palisades Tahoe

Tragedy struck at Palisades Tahoe when an avalanche hit in-bounds on January 10. Two skiers were caught in the avalanche, one of whom died. A second avalanche hit the following day but no guests or employees were impacted.

February

evo to open its second hotel in Tahoe City

The outdoor retail and experiences company, evo, plans to open its second hotel in Tahoe City in winter 2025. The Tahoe City campus will be located across from Commons Beach in the historic Tahoe City Inn and America’s Best Value Inn, 790 and 455 North Lake Blvd., respectively.

Truckee Police Department apprehends suspect responsible for Tahoe Donner vehicle burglaries

In January, Truckee Police Department launched an investigation into a string of overnight vehicle burglaries plaguing the Tahoe Donner Subdivision. After an exhaustive investigation, detectives successfully identified the culprit behind these crimes as 45-year-old Juan Ayala of Truckee.

Tahoe City Boatworks scoping for input on proposed redevelopment project

Owners of Tahoe City Boatworks, Marie Murphy and Vinton Hawkins, shared their plans with the public and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission on Feb. 14. The owners are proposing to replace the aging building with an over 7,000 square foot commercial building would front North Lake Boulevard (Hwy 28), shadowed by a residential condo building behind, and five star hotel more than doubling lodging units to 79, from the current 33.

‘Phenomenal hill, phenomenal conditions:’ Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup huge success

In February, Palisades Tahoe hosted the Stifel Palisades Cup, drawing 118 athletes from 26 countries, including nine from the Stifel U.S. Ski Team. The event featured World Cup Giant Slalom and Slalom races, attracting nearly 5,000 spectators on-site and viewers from over 30 countries.

Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

March

Snowstorms wreaked havoc on Truckee and the Tahoe basin in March.

Two successful rescues for Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Teams amidst snowstorms

In two separate incidents in early March, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue (NCSSAR) and Placer County Sheriff’s Office Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc (TNSAR) demonstrated swift and effective response, bringing individuals to safety amidst challenging snowstorm conditions.

‘Feet’ of snow: Recent Tahoe storm totals

Residents, businesses and resorts dug themselves out after a multi-day snowstorm that brought feet of snow and interrupted many operations.Open Snow reports a storm total of 96 inches of snow at Palisades Tahoe ski resort, 86 at Northstar, 98 at Homewood and 65 at Diamond Peak.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

April

Town of Truckee urging residents to embrace the night, launches dark skies rebate program

April was International Dark Skies Week and the Town of Truckee worked to spread awareness about the importance of reducing light pollution and maintaining dark skies in our region. The Town launched a $50,000 dollar rebate program to encourage responsible outdoor lighting and to facilitate a switch to new fixtures for homeowners and business owners.

Homewood’s forecast: Finished in 8 years

Homewood Mountain Resort hosted a community meeting in April, during which they told attendees the entire build-out should be complete in eight years. Nearly 100 community members attended the meeting.

Victims identified in Truckee aircraft crash through DNA analysis

The town of Truckee was reeling after a plane crashed near Glenshire at the end of March killed two people. In April, the victims were identified as a husband and wife pair from Incline Village.

May

Tahoe Forest Hospital CEO placed on paid administrative leave after concerns raised over leadership, transparency

On May 20, the Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board of Directors placed President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Weis on paid administrative leave. Developments within the Tahoe Forest Hospital District sparked significant concerns among community members, leading to a rallying cry for collaborative efforts and substantial improvements to address pressing challenges.

Bridge installed connecting West River to Truckee Springs

On Friday, May 17, a new pedestrian bridge was installed, connecting West River to Truckee Springs.The new bridge was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Truckee Donner Land Trust and the Town of Truckee.

Provided / Greyson Howard

Cal Neva owners host Open House to update community on plans

On May 21, a line was out the door and going down the stairs of Bowl Incline as people eagerly waited to get into the Cal Neva Open House. Inside, people had the opportunity to meet Revitalize Cal Neva project team members, learn more about the renovation of the historic property, and ask questions about its progress.

June

Truckee Tahoe Airshow honors legendary pilot, Brigadier General Bud Anderson

The Truckee Tahoe Airshow and Family Festival, a staple event in the community for 35 years, honored Brigadier General Clarence “Bud” Anderson, a World War II Triple Ace Fighter Pilot, who recently passed away at the age of 102. The Truckee Tahoe Airshow celebrates the legacy of aviation heroes like Anderson while educating the community on the importance of the airport.

Truckee’s Chinatown reconstructed through partnership with Library of Congress and artist Jeffrey Yoo Warren

The Library of Congress launched a series of virtual installations at their campus in DC and five historic Asian American sites around the country, including here in Truckee. A lack of records, due to Chinese Americans being driven out of Truckee, also made the reconstruction particularly challenging for artist Jeffrey Yoo Warren.

Arc’teryx hosts first Queer Ascent in Truckee, celebrating inclusivity in climbing

Arc’teryx hosted the first Queer Ascent event at Donner Summit from May 31 to June 1. Spearheaded by prominent queer climber Jordan Cannon, this event aimed to create an inclusive and welcoming space for all climbers, with a special focus on celebrating and amplifying the voices of the 2SLGBTQ+ climbing community.

Arc’teryx hosted the first Queer Ascent event at Donner Summit from May 31 to June 1. Provided

July

Fire reaches 46% containment, evacuation orders lifted

The Royal Fire started on July 7 near Soda Springs. The fire grew to 215 acres and homes were evacuated. On July 9, first responders began making progress on the fire and on July 11, evacuation orders were lifted.

Air tanker dropping retardant on the Royal Fire on the Tahoe National Forest on Monday, July 8. U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy photo

Lake Tahoe Lakeshore Resort on market for $29,500,000

The iconic Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort in Lake Tahoe and the property’s adjacent acreage and structures were listed on the market for $29,500,000. The resort is in Tahoe Vista, California, and incorporates 21 acres within three distinctive Parcels.

​​Proposed sawmill and wood processing facility near Truckee sparks community response

A proposed industrial development, including a sawmill and wood processing facility, has elicited conversation in the community, with some residents raising concerns. This project’s goal is to address the need for local wood product infrastructure in the North Tahoe/Truckee region, where the closest sawmill is 70 miles away.

August

Olympic Valley sends ‘no’ recommendation on Alterra development

The Olympic Valley Municipal Advisory Council (OVMAC) voted in August against the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan project with a message to the county and the applicant that the community is overwhelmingly against this development. The meeting lasted more than seven hours before the decision was made.

Community discourse surrounds large-scale development proposal in Truckee

A lively discussion arose over a development project on Jibboom Street. The proposal, “The Residences at Jibboom Street,” has prompted a thorough examination of its potential impact on the town’s historic district and its alignment with local guidelines. The Town Council reviewed the project on Aug. 13, and unanimously authorized the historical redesignation.

Jibboom South View Building A. Provided / Sean Whalen

Truckee Planning Commission moves forward with housing development amid community concerns

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Truckee Planning Commission met to review and discuss the proposed Silver Creek Estates housing development, a project slated to introduce 40 new rental units to the area. The development is being led by Neptune Investment LLC, with FormGrey Studio and SCO Planning serving as project agents.

September

Fire in Truckee 65% contained, all evacuation warnings lifted

A vegetation fire started in Truckee behind the Safeway on August 11. Fire agencies were able to reach 65% containment the next day.

Tahoe regional evacuation plan available for public comments

Coordinating agencies began accepting public comment on an evacuation plan covering the entire Tahoe region, released on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Regional fire, law and emergency personnel from both California and Nevada, spanning the five counties touching the Tahoe region have collaborated and created the new Lake Tahoe Regional Evacuation Plan. The plan applies insights from past major wildfires.

Supervisors to hear Planning Commission’s recommendation to gut Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Placer County Planning Commissioners gave conditional approval to the redevelopment project with modifications to the Mountain Adventure Camp facility. The recommendation guts the water park and themed attractions.

October

Homewood won’t open this season

Homewood Mountain Resort announced in October that they will not open for the 2024-2025 season.

“Without a clear path forward, our financial partner is now unwilling to provide the operating funds for this year,” according to an email from Andy Buckley, Homewood Mountain Resort’s Vice President of Mountain Experience, to the Sierra Sun. “As a result, we are in the regrettable position of being unable to operate or sell season passes for the 2024-25 season.”

Biltmore’s notice of default rescinded

Biltmore was scheduled to go up for auction in October. The following week, the notice of default for the Tahoe Biltmore Hotel and Casino site was rescinded.

Caliente closes for good

Caliente Southwest South closed its doors for good. Restaurant management declined to comment on the closure.

November

Bomb cyclone exploding over California spells snow and rain

Scientists called for a bomb cyclone to hit Truckee and the Tahoe Basin in November. Bomb cyclones have a rather evocative name, which comes from their explosive formation. As cold and warm air collide, it causes a drop in pressure that can rapidly intensify over 24 hours.

Supervisors unanimously approve Palisades Tahoe development

The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve seven Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan items in November allowing Palisades Tahoe to move forward with the construction of a world-class village and base area.

Election

Who could forget the election that dominated all news cycles in November?

December

Wolf pack confirmed 50 miles north of Lake Tahoe

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed a new wolf pack, found around 50 miles north of Lake Tahoe. The Diamond pack is a pair of wolves that roam the Lassen and Plumas counties. This makes nine known wolf packs currently across California.

A wolf from the Antelope pack north of Lake Tahoe. Provided / CDFW

New restaurant Sylva offers up a shared plate experience with Tahoe City roots

Tahoe City native Andrew Shimer opened new restaurant Sylva with a high school friend. Shimer describes the menu as being high finite innovation – not a special occasion place, but a place that you feel like you’re getting an evolving menu (all made from scratch) that continues to change so people want to come back and see what’s going on from week to week. Availability of fresh ingredients will also be a big part of the menu.

When wildfire strikes: the coordinated effort behind fire response in the Tahoe region

The 2024 wildfire season has proven once again to be an active one, with California witnessing over 7,100 wildfires that have scorched more than 1 million acres. The Tahoe region, in particular, experienced several major fires, including one of the largest in state history. While many homes and structures were lost, and lives were impacted, the devastating consequences could have been much worse. For residents of the Truckee-Tahoe area, the recent fires served as a stark reminder of the region’s ongoing wildfire risks.

See you in 2025!