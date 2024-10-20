YES on Truckee’s Measure E

As members of Truckee Citizens for Essential Services, we urge you to join us in voting YES vote on Measure E.

Our quality of life is good in Truckee. It’s a great place to live, work, raise families, and enjoy the stunning beauty of the High Sierra with its many recreational opportunities. In a recent voter survey, 87% rated the community’s quality of life as good or excellent. There’s always room for improvement. The survey highlighted key priorities for maintaining and enhancing the essential town services and infrastructure that support our quality of life.

Measure E proposes a modest ½% sales tax increase to fund these priorities:

• Sustainable Public Transit: It would provide sustainable funding for town-operated transit services, including the TART Connect microtransit system which is currently only funded through June 2025. TART Connect provides door to door mobility for our entire community. This highly successful microtransit solution helps alleviate congestion and contributes to our climate goals.

• Wildfire and Disaster Preparedness: Given the ongoing threat of wildfires, like the recent Pass Fire in August, Measure E will help expand evacuation planning, emergency operations, and manage forest health. All of this work will also help mitigate the growing flood risk in our area.

• Watersheds and Water Quality: Funds will go toward building watershed resiliency and protecting water quality. Measure E will fund programs and projects such as the restoration of Trout Creek and those of the Donner Lake Interagency Partnership for Stewardship.

• Environmental Protections: Further protecting our environment by ensuring the maintenance and safety of town-owned parks, open spaces and community facilities. This includes the new facilities under construction such as the park on West River Street and the Truckee Railyard Mobility Hub.

• Workforce Housing: Expanding workforce housing programs such as the Truckee Home Access Program, Lease to Locals, Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Program, and Rooted Renters Pilot Program. Based on high demand, the town is looking to add new housing programs for residents and essential professionals including first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, construction workers and others who are the bedrock of our community.

This small sales tax will be paid by everyone who supports our economy, including residents, visitors, vacation home owners and others who pass through. Essential items like groceries and prescription medications are exempt from sales tax, minimizing the impact on those with limited incomes. Most importantly, all the funds stay in Truckee under local control, ensuring they cannot be diverted by the state or county. All funds will be subject to annual independent audits and public disclosure of all expenditures.

For more information, visit YesOnE4Truckee.org . Join us in voting YES on Measure E to help keep Truckee a great place to live.