Yosemite National Park route closed after fatal fire

A wildfire that sparked on Friday has scorched seven square miles in Yosemite National Park’s western edge, killing a California firefighter. The fire continues to grow and has forced the closure of a main route into the park, according to an Associated Press report.

Dubbed the Ferguson Fire, park guests were ordered to leave Yosemite Cedar Lodge this past weekend as flames spread up slopes and smoke filled the air, the AP report states.

Nearby rural communities were also asked to evacuate, with people in nearby lodges and motels being told to be ready to leave if the fire approached. A stretch of State Route 140 into Yosemite was closed, and motorists were urged to find alternate routes, the AP reports.