Yosemite Valley closed as crews battle Ferguson Fire

State authorities will shut down Yosemite Valley for several days due to the growing Ferguson Fire, hoping to stop it from spreading into Yosemite National Park, according to an Associated Press report.

The Fresno Bee reports park Superintendent Michael Reynolds told a community meeting that a 20-mile stretch of California Route 41 will close beginning Wednesday at noon, the AP reports. The closure is expected to last through Sunday.

The fire has burned for almost two weeks through 57 square miles and as of Wednesday morning it was 38,522 acres and 25 percent contained.

Mandatory evacuations are in place in several communities in the area.