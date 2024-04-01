Young climate activists create over 100 snowmen on Truckee’s Eagle Monument Plaza, demand climate action.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Sunday, March 24, young climate activists, members of the Tahoe Youth Action Team (TYAT), staged a unique “snowmen protest” in Truckee’s Eagle Monument Plaza. Standing in front of a “Make Earth Cool Again” sign, over 100 snowmen held protest signs advocating for climate action to save their species from the warming effects of climate change. The signs conveyed messages such as:

“Dear Representative Kiley, please price carbon! Protect our snow!”

“S.O.S. Save our seasons!”

“There’s snow time like the present to price carbon!”

“Born and rolled in Truckee, and I’d like to stay here!”

As the TYAT members worked on the snowmen, passersby stopped to read about the protest and take cell phone photographs. Some even helped to make snowmen.

The Tahoe Youth Action Team is the youth division of the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a national, non-profit, non-partisan climate advocacy and solutions organization. Among other things, TYAT has proposed a resolution to the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Board to increase the school district’s commitment to decarbonizing its buildings and operations and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

Keira Scott, a senior at Truckee High School and group leader of TYAT, said of the event, “This snowman protest is a creative way for us to express our concern about climate change and demand action. Although we can’t vote, we can absolutely make a difference by educating the public about the importance of addressing environmental issues. Our hope is that these snowmen and their signs cause people to stop and think about the world in the future if no climate action is taken.”

The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby was formed in 2017 and has advocated since then for an effective price on carbon. The group has held scores of meetings with members of Congress and their staffs and has generated over 30 local endorsements for carbon pricing legislation, including from the Town of Truckee, the City of South Lake Tahoe and several ski resorts. It also advocates for building electrification, healthy forest policies and clean energy permitting reform.