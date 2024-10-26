Young poet’s work celebrated at KidZone Museum, Arianna Shaprow emphasizes diversity and resilience

TRUCKEE, Calif. – When a thirteen-year-old girl presents a strong vision for a better world through her poetry, it’s something we should all take note of. Thirteen-year-old Arianna Shaprow is set to have her poetry featured at the KidZone Museum in Truckee, California, displaying her powerful reflections on the resilience of the Black community and her ancestral roots. Her poem, “Diversity,” will be on display starting Nov. 1, offering a poignant message about unity and acceptance.

Shaprow’s poetry often tackles social injustices affecting the Black community, written in a style that is both simple and accessible. “I feel like there’s no age limit to success or making a positive impact on the world. It all depends on the effort you put in,” she said, a belief she embraced at a young age.

Raised by a single mother, Shaprow draws strength from her family history. Her ancestors were enslaved in Holly Springs, Mississippi, and later migrated to Chicago during the Great Migration, seeking freedom and opportunity. This heritage deeply influences her writing, which aims to inspire others to appreciate their unique identities and the diversity around them.

Shaprow’s family, Frank Alexander and Cicilia (Suggs) Alexander, brought up in Mississippi before the great migration. Provided / Jacqueline Shaprow

“My poetry embraces diversity in many ways,” she said. “I want to inspire kids to love who they are and appreciate the uniqueness of others. My words may be simple, but they recognize the inherent beauty of diversity within each community.”

Shaprow’s love for history complements her passion for writing. “The poems just come to me in all these different ways,” she said. My motto is, ‘share your voice to make a positive impact on the world.'”

Her poem “Diversity” encourages young readers to recognize commonalities among people, regardless of their backgrounds. It speaks directly to preschool children, with lines that highlight love, unity, and the beauty of differences. The concluding message is uplifting: “Now admire the beauty, abundance, and diversity for all to see.”

Shaprow’s great aunt, Lucille (Alexander Kelley), who visited Mississippi in the summers to see her grandpa. Provided / Jacqueline Shaprow

Shaprow’s literary influences began early, with books like “I Like Myself” by Karen Beaumont sparking her passion for self-affirmation and identity. Authors such as Sharon Draper, Jacqueline Woodson, Maya Angelou, and Amanda Gorman have also shaped her creative mind, instilling in her the power of words and the importance of cultural representation.

She emphasized the need for children to learn about diversity: “Understanding cultural differences fosters empathy and compassion. It’s crucial for preventing prejudices later in life.”

Shaprow hopes her work will resonate with the community, especially given the KidZone Museum’s commitment to serving children in rural areas, including those facing economic challenges. The museum provides free transportation for families, ensuring access to educational programs.

As Shaprow prepares for the exhibit, she envisions her poetry as a bridge to understanding and acceptance, encouraging everyone—especially young children—to embrace their differences and the beauty of diversity.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.