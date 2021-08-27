Youngsters claim championship cups at Gray’s Crossing

The Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour wrapped up its six-stop season earlier this month, with youngsters claiming championship cups.

The season-long race for points concluded at Gray’s Crossing on Aug. 11, and was worth twice the points toward the season-long race for the cup.

Truckee golfers swept the top three places in the boys’ 15-18 age group. Gabe Smith took the cup with 19.5 points. Jack Brown had a chance to claim the cup at the final event, but a runner-up finish combined with Smith’s third place left Brown in second place in the season standings with 18 points. Ethan Flynn finished in third with 15 points. He won both the events he competed in, including at the Tour Championship at Gray’s Crossing.

In the girls’ 14-18 age group, Shannon Hugar took the tournament cup with 17.5 points behind wins at Gray’s Crossing and Coyote Moon, and a tie for first at Tahoe Donner. Libby Webb was second with 16.5 points. Webb had a pair of tour wins this season.

In the boys’ 13-14 age group, Zachary Peterson won each of the three events he played in to take the championship cup with 20 points. Tyler Whisler and Seth Hendricks finished tied for second with 14 points apiece.





On the girls’ side, Allison Mortimeyer finished off an unbeaten season in the 11-13 division with first place at Gray’s Crossing to finish with 35 points. Addison Jones was second with 23 points, and Maddie Harper was third with nine points.

In the boys’ 11-12 age group, Sudams Parvataneni won five out of six tournaments, including the championship at Gray’s Crossing, to finish in first place with 33 points. Zanyon Glosser was second with 13 points, and Shaan McLain was third with nine points.

In the girls’ 10-and-under division, Elle Murray held on to take the cup, taking third at Gray’s Crossing to finish the year with 22 points. Julia Harper was second with 21 points. Lauren Lind was third with 20.5 points, and Emma Langdoc was fourth with 18.5 points.

On the boys’ side, Oskar Roner won four events to take first overall with 22 points. Clyde Williams was runner-up with 15 points. Kenso Matises was third place with 14.5 points.

For full results, visit http://www.ttjgt.com .

