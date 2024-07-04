Your Guide to Tahoe Disc Golf

It’s a sport for the casual recreator or the fierce competitor. Disc golf began its evolution in the seventies after Ed Headrick, nicknamed “Steady” Ed, designed the modern-day Frisbee. What started with Ed and his son challenging each other to throw Frisbees at random objects like trees, trash cans, signs—even open car windows—turned into the formal sport of Disc Golf with chain baskets. The sport is enjoyed by friends at over 7,000 courses around the world and competitively played in tournaments.

With world class courses all over Tahoe, it’s a niche way to explore Tahoe’s world class landscape, views and get a hike in. Disc golf players come from all over to check these legendary courses off their bucket list. Courses are dynamic enough to intrigue the seasoned player and friendly enough to welcome a newbie. No matter what level you’re at, it’s easy to lose track of your score as you marvel at the beautiful sights. Most courses have variable pin placements per hole, so the course you played before could be different next time around.

All you need to start playing are a couple of discs. Local gear shops rent starter sets at daily rates.

Getting up to par: What you need to start

All you really need to play is a couple of discs, but if you’d like to get more technical there is a variety of discs, each with their own properties and corresponding functions that you can build an arsenal with. Disc choice is based on different types of plastic, weight and flight patterns.

What makes Tahoe unique is its elevation and lack of humidity, causing discs to perform differently, so there’s an extra challenge for players visiting the area.

The Village Ski Loft in Incline Village, Lake Tahoe Tours and Rentals in Zephyr Cove and Premium Disc Golf in South Lake Tahoe rent starter sets for around $15 a day.

Starter sets typically have a driver, mid-range and putter disc for long, medium and shorter distances, respectively. If you play golf, these terms likely sound familiar to you. There’s a reason it’s called disc golf and the connection really stands out in the rules.

Teeing up: Rules of the game

If you can throw a frisbee, you can play disc golf. A longtime local player, Jake McDermott explains disc golf to newbies as being the same as ball golf, “Except for rather than hit the ball, you throw your clubs.”

Each course typically has 9-18 holes with set pars. The goal is to throw the disc in the basket within the set par or less for each hole and the course. Each throw is counted. The player with the lowest throws wins the course.

Players start each hole at the designated tee throw area, typically a rubber mat, but don’t forget to flip a disc to see who starts. Rock-paper-scissors works too.

The throw from the tee must be completed within or behind the area. Consecutive throws for each hole take place right behind the landing spot of the previously thrown disc. Some place a mini marker disc or leave the thrown disc on the ground as the marker for the next throw.

The player with the least amount of throws on the prior hole gets to tee-up first at the next hole. After throwing from the tee, the player with the farthest disc from the hole throws first.

Course bounds are typically water hazards, public roads, and park boundaries. If a disc goes out of bounds, play it somewhere up to one meter in-bound from where it went out of bounds.

Rules can grow more technical, for example, run-ups and follow throughs are only allowed if over 10 meters from the hole. There are also mandatories, which require passing the disc on a certain side of an obstacle, like a tree or pole, with a throw penalty, if thrown on the wrong side. The player will then re-throw from the previous lie or throw from a designated drop zone area, if marked.

Of course, the most important thing is to have fun and incorporate more rules as you get comfortable.

Gimme a drink: What to bring along

Plan your disc golf day like you’re planning a hike. It is essential to stay hydrated, so bring plenty of water. Sneakers and sun protection are on the list of musts haves. Snacks and tasty cool beverages are great ideas too. Depending on the time of year, bug spray could come in handy. Don’t forget bags to clean up after your pets at dog friendly locations. Did we mention water?

Donner Ski Ranch Disc Golf Course.

Dance floors: Disc Golf Courses in Tahoe

North Lake

Donner Ski Ranch

Be sure to bring your hiking boots for this one. It boasts of high Sierra views and rugged mountain terrain with gnarled trees and rocks. The course takes you up a mountain and back down with a variety of shots. Stop in at the Old 40 Bar & Grill before to sign a waiver and after for a cold beer and well-earned burger. It’s a great course for couples and dogs, but may pose a challenge for young children.

Holes: 18

Pars: 3-4

Course par: 56

Difficulty: moderate

Scenery: rock outcroppings, lakes, mountains, forest

Parking: Donner Ski Ranch resort parking

Dog friendly: yes

Sierra College

This course is for the player looking for a challenge. Not only is this course technical with tight fairways, its elevation gain will give you a workout. The course is easily accessed right off Interstate 80, next to the college. This makes it a great choice on peak season days when you don’t have time to wait in traffic.

Holes: 18

Par: 3-4

Course par: 60

Difficulty: Challenging

Scenery: forest, hills

Parking: Sierra College west parking lot

Dog friendly: no, leave them at home

Truckee River Regional Park

This course loops around the regional park, passing the amphitheater and game fields. Several walking paths intersect this course. The mostly flat course provides holes on a ridge running parallel to the Truckee River. Rocks and trees make this course interesting and technical.

Holes: 18

Pars: 3

Course par: 54

Difficulty: moderate

Scenery: wooded, flat, rocks, Sierra views, river views

Parking: Truckee River Regional Park

Dog friendly: yes

Tahoe Vista Course

There’s a lot to like about this course, from the wooded landscape, to its design. You’ll want to play all the way through to find the holes with breathtaking lake views, including a panoramic scene. Course designers switch up the holes to accommodate both right-handed and left-handed throwers. It’s located within a larger park, providing something for everybody.

Holes: 18

Pars: 3-5

Course par: ~57

Difficulty: moderate

Scenery: forest, some sun exposure, pond, lake views, hills

Parking: $5 parking upper lot of North Tahoe Regional Park

Dog friendly: yes

Check ahead, this course may be under construction during summer 2024.

Tahoe Vista

North Tahoe Lions Club Course in Incline Village

This course takes you through the trees, over a creek and back to where to you started next to the Incline Village Recreation Center. You can turn it into a multi-sport day with a skateboard park, tennis courts and ball fields right next door. This location is perfect on a hot day since most of the course is shaded by trees and it’s primarily flat with no taxing climbs. This course does ask you to adhere to mandatory signs.

Holes: 18

Pars: 3

Course par: 54

Difficulty: moderate

Scenery: shaded, wooded, creeks, flat

Parking: Incline Village Recreation Center

Dog friendly: yes

South Lake

Zephyr Cove Park

This course was one of the first alpine style courses and consistently takes the number one spot for best course in the state of Nevada. It displays some of the best views, but it makes you work for them. The hilly course provides a mix of uphill, downhill and flat throws. There’s something different about each hole. Designers have repurposed retired skis into benches, so you can sit back after the climb and take in the lake views at sunset.

Holes: 18

Pars: 3-4

Course Par: ~54

Difficulty: moderate

Scenery: forest, lake views, hills, boulders

Parking: Zephyr Cove Park south parking lot

Dog friendly: yes, but dogs must be leashed on the first three tees

Zephyr Cove

Bijou Community Park Disc Golf Course

This park style course has something for all levels with its shorter distanced front nine holes located near the parking lot and more challenging 18 holes towards the back. You can combine both if you’re feeling ambitious. The back 18 holes reward you with a variety of views of Bijou Meadow, Freel Peak and other mountains.

Holes: 27 (front 9 and back 18)

Pars: 3-4

Course Par: 28 par (front 9) and 54 (back 18), total 82

Difficulty: moderate

Scenery: mostly flat, trees and bushes

Parking: Bijou Community Park

Dog friendly: yes

Tahoe Paradise

This course provides a wide range of basket distances to test your skills, some short and others long, with one 5 par hole depending on how the pins are set. The fairways are slightly technical. This is a 9 hole course, but baskets 1-3 can be looped twice, followed by playing holes 4-9 twice, making it an 18 hole course. It provides glimpses of the Upper Truckee River and some holes are named after the peaks you can see from the tees. As one of the newest courses in Tahoe, it isn’t well known and players often find themselves as the only players on the course.

Holes: 9

Pars: 3-5

Course Par: ~29/58

Difficulty: moderate

Scenery: forest, meadow peak views, Upper Truckee River

Parking: $5 parking at Tahoe Paradise park. Parking is also available outside the park at no cost.

Dog friendly: yes, but on leashes

You can download the UDisc app to find the courses near you and keep track of your score.

Tahoe Paradise Disc Golf Course.

Editors’ note: This article originally appeared in the Summer 2024 edition of the Tahoe Bike and Recreation Guide.